Who are Roger Federer’s Parents? Swiss Legend Makes Them Famous in Thailand 2024 Holiday Video on Instagram

Who are Roger Federer’s parents? Here’s a look at the couple who birthed the tennis legend. The Swiss icon’s fans on the internet were buzzing with joy after seeing their favourite tennis player enjoy a vacation in Thailand with his parents.

Federer is enjoying time off from his business ventures with a family holiday in Thailand. He shared a video on Instagram from the backseat of a tuk-tuk, the Southeast Asian country’s famed mode of public transport. In the clip, another tuk-tuk with his parents, Robert and Lynette, is seen zooming and catching up.

The joyous post on Instagram cheered up many fans, who were happy to see Roger Federer enjoy a break with his family. Fast and Furious actress Deepika Padukone shared her love for Robert Federer in the comments, calling him her ‘favourite uncle’.

Federer is not the only global tennis icon to visit Thailand in the past few days. Maria Sharapova recently conducted a wellness retreat in Phuket for an ultra-luxury resort group.

Who are Roger Federer’s parents and where do they hail from?

Not many know that the Federers are a historic aristocratic family with roots dating back to the fifth century. Robert hailed from their traditional hometown of Berneck, St. Gallen, in Switzerland. Currently 77, he was born on 18 June 1946. Lynette, meanwhile, has Dutch Afrikaner roots, coming from Kempton Park, Gauteng, in South Africa. Born on 16 February 1952, she is 72 years old at the time of writing.

Hence, their children, born in Basel, hold dual citizenship in South Africa and Switzerland. Apart from their tennis superstar son, Robert and Lynette also have a daughter. Diana Federer is two years older than Roger and works as a nurse. She opts to stay away from media attention and keeps a low profile.

Roger Federer’s parents both worked for Ciba-Geigy Pharmaceuticals and met on a business trip. After marriage, both their children accompanied them to the company’s private tennis courts on the weekend. This is where a three-year-old Roger first picked up a tennis racquet. Robert encouraged him to pursue to sport seriously and was a pillar of strength for his son during the early days. Their family lived in the town of Munchenstein, on the outskirts of Basel.

Robert and Lynette have been completely supportive of Federer’s tennis career. The couple were present to watch their son bid a teary farewell to the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup. While they do not directly interact much with the media, they have frequently attended their son’s matches. Their reserved and humble nature has endeared them to many fans, including those of Federer’s biggest rivals who otherwise frequently slam him.

They handle some of Roger’s initiatives, allowing him to focus on his tennis during this career and on other business after retirement. Robert and Lynette are among the trustees of the Roger Federer Foundation.