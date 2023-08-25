Only One of Djokovic, Nadal & Federer Can Compare to Carlos Alcaraz at the Age of 20

Carlos Alcaraz is the talk of the tennis town, rapidly rising to the World No.1 position and establishing himself as a serious contender for all big titles. Comparisons with the Big 3 of tennis, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal, were inevitable and in fact, Alcaraz is doing better right now, aged 20, than the Big 3 when they were 20 years old.

Out of the Big 3, Alcaraz’s countryman Nadal is the only one whose numbers at the age of 20 come close to his. Nadal turned 20 in 2006 and his record up to that point, and in that year, is quite similar to that of Alcaraz. Federer and Djokovic’s numbers at 20, however, are at some distance from the current World No.1. It is astounding how fast Alcaraz has climbed up the ladder and how he outranks the Big 3 in many categories at that stage of their careers.

Where does Carlos Alcaraz stand at 20?

The Big 3’s standing at age 20 is eclipsed by where Alcaraz stands now at the same age. Only Nadal’s figures can be compared with him. Roger Federer, who turned 20 in 2001, had just started to get noticed at that time. The only singles title the Swiss had to show for was the now-defunct ATP Milan Indoors that he won in 2001. He made it to two more finals that year but had a measly win rate of less than 60%.

Novak Djokovic fared slightly better at that age. He won two ATP Masters titles in 2007, the year he turned 20, in addition to three more titles that year. He also made it to seven finals, including the Monte Carlo Masters, with a win rate of 78% for the year. The Serb had won two titles the previous year as well.

Only Rafael Nadal had numbers comparable with Alcaraz. Both of them won a Grand Slam in the year they turned 20, already having won one the previous year. Nadal won the French Open in 2005 and 2006, while Alcaraz has the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon in his cabinet. The senior Spaniard had six ATP Masters titles, four coming in 2005. The younger one has four in his career so far.

Alcaraz made it to eight finals this year compared to Nadal’s six in 2006. One of those six finals for the former is the iconic 2023 Cincinnati Open final. However, the biggest trump card in Alcaraz’s favour is his World No.1 rank. No Big 3 member was ranked first at the age of 20. Nadal spent the entirety of 2007 as World No.2. Federer and Djokovic went only as high as World No.12 and No.3, respectively, in the year they each turned 20.

Alcaraz at 20 is evidently better than Federer and Djokovic at 20, but it is a debate when it comes to Nadal. The 22-time Grand Slam winner does have more ATP Masters titles, but was never ranked No.1. His fans can argue that it was because of a stronger field, after all it was only a peak Federer who kept Nadal from the summit of the rankings. Alcaraz has spent 14 weeks atop the rankings this year, strengthening his case. His fans may claim that he has surpassed Nadal at 20 since he has won two different Grand Slams on two different surfaces. Alcaraz can put that debate to rest by defending his US Open crown soon.

Will Alcaraz be better than the Big Three?

Carlos Alcaraz is arguably better placed at 20 than any of the Big 3 were. He has two different Grand Slam titles in the bag and has spent considerable time as World No.1 ahead of the likes of Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. The youngster from Murcia is off to a better start to his career than the legendary triumvirate of tennis. Should he sustain this and persevere, he can eclipse the iconic trio and create a greater legacy.

A early headstart, however, is no guarantee of prolonged success. Fresh competitors and other issues are bound to creep up in an arduous and gritty sport like tennis. With the start he has had to his career, the ball is in Alcaraz’s court for him to make a bigger name than the Big 3.