Taylor Fritz Indian Wells 2024 Draw: Holger Rune Could Prove to be American No.1 and 2022 Champion’s First Big Threat

Mar 20, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle after defeating Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the men s final at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been two years since Taylor Fritz lifted the Indian Wells Masters 2022 trophy and he would aim to replicate similar success this time around.

As the 12th seed of the BNP Paribas 2024, Taylor Fritz is placed in the top half of the draw. After being given a draw in the first round, Fritz can expect Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo to meet him in the second round. Following his second-round win, the American will more than likely be going up against the in-form Sebastian Baez in the third round. Despite Baez’s recent win at the Chile Open 2024, the hometown hero will be favored to emerge victorious.

From the fourth round of the tournament is when things will become more competitive for Fritz as he’ll play his first top 10 seeded opponent – Holger Rune. Things will only get tougher for him if he wins the tie against the Danish player.

Fritz, the current World No. 13, will face Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and will have to overcome the wrath of the World No.1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. Despite all the tough matchups, if the Delray Beach Open 2024 winner makes it to the finals, he’ll ultimately have to face either Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner to win the Indian Wells Masters for the second time in his career.

This is what Taylor Fritz’s path to the finals looks like:

First Round – BYE

Second Round – Alejandro Tabilo

Third Round – Sebastian Baez

Fourth Round – Holger Rune

Quarter-Final – Daniil Medvedev

Semi-Final – Novak Djokovic

Final – Carlos Alcaraz / Jannik Sinner

Due to a dip in his rankings as of late, Fritz has been seeded No. 12, seeing a drop of eight spots from the last edition of the tournament. Being the highest-seeded American in the ATP 1000 Tournament, the 26-year-old will be cheered on by the home crowd and is expected to make a deep run in the tournament.

How has Taylor Fritz fared so far in the 2024 season?

Unlike his peers, Taylor Fritz has only participated in three tournaments this season – the Australian Open, the Delray Beach Open, and the Acapulco Open.

Taylor Fritz had an exceptional performance at Melbourne, stunning Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round. Unfortunately, the American had to face Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Despite giving him a tough fight, Fritz lost against the 24-time Grand Slam winner, 6-7, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6.

Fritz’s performance in the Delray Beach Open was simply sensational. Without dropping a single set throughout the tournament, he ended up winning, defeating Tommy Paul 6-2, 6-3 in the finals.

Following his win in Florida, tennis pundits and enthusiasts expected Fritz to be successful in Mexico for the Acapulco Open. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Matteo Arnaldi defeated him 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in his first match of the tournament itself.