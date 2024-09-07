Kevin Hart’s Hilarious Reaction to US Open Video Featuring Roger Federer Goes Viral

Various celebrities marked their attendance at the 2024 US Open. Two of them were the Swiss maestro Roger Federer and the American comedian Kevin Hart.

The two visited the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the quarter-final contest between Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe. The US Open social media team decided to capitalize on this moment to create content that could attract a good amount of views and likes. The official handle posted a clip drawing a comparison between how Federer and Hart watched the game.

The same video was brought up by Jimmy Fallon on his show recently in which Hart was the guest for the night. It seems that the comedian wasn’t aware of the video or his way of watching the game and hence, had an epic reaction when he saw the video.

The video showed Federer watching the match seriously without making any movement and just clapping when someone played a good shot. However, when Hart’s clip from the stadium came in, no one could contain their laughter as it showed him jerking his body from left to right and vice versa as per the direction of the shot.

On being asked by Fallon if he was aware of the jerk he was giving at every shot, Kevin replied in negative, making the former laugh hilariously.

However, Hart decided to clarify the reason behind his movements and revealed that it was because of the guy sitting in front of him. The guy was tall and so, his head became a hindrance in the comedian’s view of the court.

“I gotta be a thousand percent honest. I couldn’t see! I couldn’t see! So it looks like I’m doing something. The boy’s head, I was like ‘Move your head, move man! scoot down a little bit.’,” Kevin said in his defense. “I don’t know why he sat there, that was so selfish,” he further added and broke out in laughter.

The US Open posted this Federer vs Kevin video during the Dimitrov vs Tiafoe clash and captioned it as ‘Roger Federer watching tennis vs Kevin Hart watching tennis.’ Hart has created an iconic moment in the tournament’s history as a spectator for sure.

The match between Dimitrov and Tiafoe ended in the latter’s favor as the Bulgarian had to retire due to an injury. At the time of writing this report, Tiafoe was locked in an intense battle with Taylor Fritz in their semi-final match. While Tiafoe won the first set 6-4, he lost the second 5-7 and was leading 2-0 in the third set.