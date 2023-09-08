“Kobe Bryant Doesn’t Celebrate”: Coco Gauff Is Following in the Footsteps of NBA Legend

In a stunning display of determination and skill, Coco Gauff secured her spot in the US Open final by defeating Karolina Muchova in a thrilling semifinal showdown. But it was not just her exceptional tennis prowess that drew attention; it was her unwavering mentality and poise that shone through. And legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant may have something to do with it. During her on-court interview after the match, Gauff used the infamous ‘job’s not done yet’ quote by Bryant.

This is Gauff’s second appearance in a Grand Slam final having featured in a Roland Garros final that she lost. The American will face the new world number 1, Aryna Sabalenka in the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Coco Gauff inspired by Kobe Bryant

Coco Gauff won her quarterfinal against Karolina Muchova in straight-sets and secured a first ever final appearance at the US Open. The 19 year old will face Aryna Sabalenka in what promises to be a thrilling encounter for the women’s championships. In her on-court interview after her win, the American was asked if she was happy to reach the final to which she replied saying she was happy but that the ‘job’s not done yet.’

In the press conference after the game, Gauff was talking about the inspiration she takes from Kobe Bryant and how the basketball superstar has motivated her throughout her career. The American admitted that she was enjoying the moment but also concentrating on the final ahead.

Gauff further added that she is motivated by Kobe Bryant and his ability to stay calm through big moments. The American said that the fact that Bryant doesn’t celebrate and moves on to the next game is the kind of mentality she aspires to have.

“He’s, like, has an incredible mentality. One of the things is when he’s up and, you know, the finals, NBA Finals when they’re up in the count or 3-1, whatever lead they have, he doesn’t celebrate. He’d satisfy, give himself a pat on the back but time to move on. So that’s the mentality that I have. I’m trying to enjoy the moment but also knowing I still have more work to do. Yes, the final is an incredible achievement but it’s something that I’m not satisfied with yet.”

This quote was a direct reference to the late Kobe, one of the most revered athletes in history, known for his unparalleled work ethic and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Gauff to face Sabalenka next

Coco Gauff will face Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the US Open. The game promises to be a thrilling encounter as the American’s best hope for a home slash clashes against the best women’s player in the world. Sabalenka’s journey to the final has been nothing short of a roller coaster, marked by her unyielding determination and resilience. The world number 1 won a thrilling three sets match against American Maddison Keys to secure a place in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka will be the favorite in the final because to her better head-to-head record and WTA rating, but Gauff will be determined to make her mark. The teenager will have the backing of the home crowd as she aims to become the first American women’s champion since Serena Williams.