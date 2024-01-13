Tommy Paul Spends $2.5 Million of His Reported $5 Million Net Worth to Buy Beautiful Beach House in Florida

Sept 1, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Tommy Paul of the USA after beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain on day five of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Paul recently purchased a stunning beach house in Florida for a whopping $2.5 million as per multiple media reports. The American celebrated a great 2023 season by securing this sprawling, custom-built property in Boca Raton.

Paul achieved new highs in the previous year, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and the Canadian Open. This was his best finish in Grand Slams and ATP Masters, respectively. He made it to two finals and firmly cemented his spot in the top 15.

Born in New Jersey, Paul will shift his residence to a lavish five-bedroom estate in Boca Raton, Florida, an hour’s drive from Miami. Spread over 3,200 square feet, the house is right next to the city’s iconic beaches. With predominantly white interiors and exteriors, the mansion has a sleek kitchen with an integrated refrigerator and oven in the wall.

The property also comes with a massive backyard. In addition to the five bedrooms, it also has a separate studio room. This can be converted into a workout/yoga space or be used as an extra room for parties.

Paul’s luxurious residence also boasts a large heated pool, a spa room, and a covered outdoor lounge, as per Realtor.com. With a reported net worth at approximately $5-6 million, the World No.14 has evidently spent a large chunk of his income on this opulent home. However, this estate is undoubtedly a wise investment.

It is situated in one of the most upscale neighbourhoods of Boca Raton, a city known for its wealthy community. Hence, Paul will get great value for the $2.5 million he has forked out. If he decides to sell it off in the future, he will surely receive a great return on his amount.

Tommy Paul 2023 season and prize money

Tommy Paul began the 2023 season ranked No.32 in the world in men’s singles, but saw a sizeable jump after making it to the final four in the 2023 Australian Open. He lost only to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. For his efforts in Melbourne, he received a bumper paycheck of A$925,000 ($621,313). He kept up his good form, reaching the fourth round of the Indian Wells and Miami Masters, minting over $190,000 combined.

After a mid-season lull, Paul found his footing in the North American swing. He reached the semi-finals of the Canadian Open, taking home $304,375. He followed it up with a fourth-round run at the US Open, earning $284,000. The American finished runner-up in the Mexican Open and the Eastbourne International, making more than $270,000.

Overall, with a great 2023, Paul earned $2,866,094 and also achieved a career-high World No.12 rank. His total career prize money earnings are now $6,640,984. This figure does not include any earnings from his disappointing 2024 Adelaide International campaign. Despite being the first seed, he went out in the second round. He will hope to shake it off and bounce back stronger in the Australian Open, where he faces Gregoire Barrere in the opening round.