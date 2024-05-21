How Rafael Nadal Was Responsible For Roger Federer Missing Out On €2.7 Million For Losing The French Open Finals 4 Times

Roger Federer, one of tennis’ greatest players ever is often criticized for not winning as many clay tournaments as his rivals. While it is unfortunate that Federer won the French Open merely once in his career, it is worth noting that he made it to the final four other times. However, he had to play the King of Clay Rafael Nadal in each of those encounters, which explains his underwhelming trophy haul at Roland Garros.

Federer won the French Open in 2009, defeating Robin Soderling in the final. However, in 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2011, Nadal got the better of the Federer. Losing all four of these matchups against Rafa, the Swiss Maestro missed out on €2.7 million in prize money.

Nadal was the recipient of that particular amount, winning €940,000, €1,000,000, and €1,000,000 for each of his victories. In contrast, Federer was awarded €470,000, €500,000, and €500,000.

Losing to Nadal in the French open, however, isn’t shameful . The Spaniard has dominated Ronald Garros since making his debut, winning it a whopping 14 times. Without the Spanish bull acting as a roadblock for Federer, the latter could have possibly won five French Open titles in total.

The only time Federer did win a Grand Slam in Paris, however, his rival cried tears of joy.

Rafael Nadal ‘cried’ when Roger Federer won the French Open 2009

After getting close to lifting La Coupe des Mousquetaires for three years straight, Federer was finally on top in 2009. He defeated Thomas Haas, Gael Monfils and Juan Martin del Porto to reach the finals. There, he defeated Robin Soderling in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6, 6-4.

Nadal is Federer’s rival, but also a great friend. Watching him win the French Open led to him shedding some tears of happiness. Ahead of his iconic exhibition match against Nadal in South Africa in 2010, Federer said to Express,

“He told me today that he cried when I won the French Open in 09, he was so happy for me,”

After the 2011 final between the two in Roland Garros, Federer and Nadal faced each other just one more time in the tournament. Eight years later, they squared up at the French Open 2019 semifinal. In what was the second last encounter between the two, Nadal emerged victorious 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.