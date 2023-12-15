“Nothing Was Off the Table”: Journalist Reveals Just How Candid the Novak Djokovic 60 Minutes Interview Was

Recently, Novak Djokovic gave an interview with 60 Minutes, which is making the headlines. The Serbian was at his candid best during the interview which involved tricky questions. The interviewer was recently asked about his thoughts during the interview and he was full of praise.

Pete K. interviewed Djokovic for the 60 minutes interview, This was the Serbian’s first 60 minutes interview since 2011. The interviewer said that he was delighted to talk to the World No.1 and that he was candid throughout the interview. Pete further added that Djokovic used no PR throughout the interview and answered every question honestly.

“Nothing was off the table. There were no public relations minders. I think we both benefited from having a longtime relationship—we could get right to it and didn’t need to build rapport or, in sports cliché, spend a few rounds feeling each other out. For almost two hours, we talked about matters large and small, tennis and non-tennis.”

The 60 Minutes interview featuring Novak Djokovic was a huge hit amongst the fans. The tennis community was delighted to see the candid side of the Serbian. Djokovic, who in the ultimate competitor in tennis, was at his candid best throughout the interview. He revealed a lot in the interview about his earlier battles with Rafael Nadal, his equation with the Spaniard and Roger Federer and the PTPA amongst other pressing issues. The journalist also revealed that the interview was only made possible when Djokovic won the US Open 2023.

Novak Djokovic set to face Carlos Alcaraz in Riyadh

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to face each other in one-off match in Saudi Arabia. The two top=ranked players in the world are set to face each other for an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia. The Middle Eastern giants have done well to convince two of the tennis greats for an event in December.

The hype for the match is already on a high as all tickets are expected to be sold out before the event. Being an exhibition match, the players are expected to be less competitive. However, both Djokovic and Alcaraz would love to get one over another before the start of the new season.