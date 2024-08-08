‘Libra’ Naomi Osaka Comes Up With Hilarious Video to Explain Zodiac Sign’s Eccentricities

Naomi Osaka is showing she’s not just a force on the tennis court but also a master of social media. Recently, she dropped a hilarious video where she playfully explains what it’s like being a Libra.

In her quirky style, Osaka jokes, “Introverted? What is that?”—a line that had her fans laughing. Her humor is down-to-earth and relatable, making her all the more lovable to her millions of followers.

Fans quickly flooded the comments, dying with laughter;

Naomi Osaka channelling hee libra energy pic.twitter.com/68V9aA6hBV — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 8, 2024



But Osaka isn’t just about fun and games; she’s also gearing up for some serious action on the court. After a strong showing at the French Open, where she was the only player to push Iga Świątek to three sets, Osaka has her sights set on the upcoming US Open.

Even though Świątek went on to win the final in straight sets, Osaka’s performance showed she still had the grit and determination that made her a Grand Slam champion.

All Eyes on Osaka At The US Open

With the US Open on the horizon, Osaka is looking to make a big statement. Known for her past victories at Flushing Meadows, she’s already a fan favorite in the States. The US Open has been a significant part of her career. Already having won 2 titles at the US Open in 2018 and 2020, she’s hoping to add another title to her collection.

After battling through a tough season, all eyes will be on Osaka to see if she can channel her inner champion and make another deep run in New York. If her recent form is anything to go by, she’s one to watch.

Fans are eagerly anticipating her next match, hoping to see the same fighting spirit that nearly toppled the world’s best on clay. Whether she’s cracking jokes online or cracking forehands on the court, the Japanese tennis icon is making sure she stays in the spotlight—and for all the right reasons.