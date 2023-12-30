“Looks Like He Thought About It For a Moment” – Fans React As Carlos Alcaraz Gets Marriage Proposal From Fan During Charity Match

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts to the crowd in the 4th set against Daniil Medvedev in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, a fan yelled out a marriage proposal for Carlos Alcaraz as he played a charity event in his hometown of Murcia. The Spaniard blushed and smiled as he took a look at who shouted out the preposition. Fans on the internet gushed at his reaction and expressed their thoughts with the episode. One user joked that Alcaraz actually briefly considered the proposal.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gnarayanan01/status/1740879003660198117?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Comment

byu/JSMLS from discussion

intennis

Advertisement

Comment

byu/JSMLS from discussion

intennis

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeDoesntCare/status/1740864915022164452?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Comment

byu/JSMLS from discussion

intennis

Comment

byu/JSMLS from discussion

intennis

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Bella91320/status/1740844926466998349?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Comment

byu/JSMLS from discussion

intennis

A fan recollected the moment when Alcaraz received flowers and was thrilled with it.

Comment

byu/JSMLS from discussion

intennis

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/all_planets/status/1740831659875020830?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With the 2024 Australian Open on the horizon, Alcaraz has not declared his participation in any of the build-up tournaments. However, he seems to be warming up by playing multiple exhibition games. Following his Riyadh Season Cup clash against Novak Djokovic, he played compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut in Murcia. The duo battled it out in a charity event titled the Carlos Alcaraz Cup.

Carlos Alcaraz won his second exhibition match within 24 hours

Carlos Alcaraz played two exhibition events within 24 hours. First, he squared off against Novak Djokovic in Saudi Arabia. He won their fifth clash of the year, lifting the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup on December 27. Almost immediately, he was back in his hometown of Murcia to face Roberto Bautista Agut in a charity game. He won the eponymous cup on December 28.

While it may have been an exhibition match, both Alcaraz and Bautista Agut gave it their all. The thrilling opening set went on for over an hour before the younger Spaniard won it in the tiebreak. However, the physical fatigue took a toll on Alcaraz, who allowed Bautista Agut to inflict a breadstick and level the fixture. The decider was played in a super tiebreak format that the World No.2 won to wrap up the match 7-6(1), 6-1, 10-7 in just under two hours.

Alcaraz participating in two off-season games within 24 hours worried many in the tennis fraternity about his workload management. However, since he is not penciled in for any tournaments until the 2024 Australian Open, he will aim to recover, rest, and be at his best for the first Grand Slam of the season.