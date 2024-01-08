“Not After What He Did to Simona Halep”: Patrick Mouratoglou Inclusion in Special Reel Makes Fans Troll Australian Open Brutally

Mar 29, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Simona Halep (R) talks to coach Darren Cahill (L) during a changeover against Timea Bacsinszky (not pictured) during day nine of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mouratoglou featured in a reel shared on the official Australian Open Instagram account, much to the dismay of fans. The French coach discussed a match from last year’s edition with some great insights. However, fans on social media did not want him present, given his alleged role in the Simona Halep doping controversy.

Halep, who partnered up with Mouratoglou in April 2022, tested positive for a performance-enhancing medicine during the 2022 US Open. She was hit with a four-year ban, due for appeal in early February this year. In a video released late last year, the coach took responsibility for the Romanian’s stars positive result.

Mouratoglou remains a polarising figure in tennis. Many fans understandably blame him for ruining Halep’s career. Hence, when he showed up in a reel posted by the Australian Open account, followers were left infuriated.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C10uFAFv1vg/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

He broke down the titanic tussle between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Andy Murray from the 2023 edition. Fans, though, refused to acknowledge him and slammed the page for including him.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) also joined in protesting against Mouratoglou’s inclusion in the video.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tkamal16/status/1744270655871389957?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mpumelelopn/status/1744213569657335908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dariadda/status/1744197925738086428?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/baterfly/status/1744219218529386676?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gjm1508/status/1744220733256126566?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Patrick Mouratoglou admitted responsibility in Simona Halep doping case

Simona Halep was banned for four years from 2022 after returning a positive dope test during the US Open. She had begun her association with Patrick Mouratoglou just months before this debacle. The two-time Grand Slam champion tested positive for Roxadustat, a medication with with performance-enhancing qualities. Her consumption was deemed ‘intentional’, resulting in a ban until 2026.

Halep filed for an appeal, now scheduled for hearing from February 7 to 9. In November, Mouratoglou owned up to his fault in the Romanian’s struggles. He said his team administered her collagen and secured it for her from a certain company. However, this collagen turned out to be contaminated with the banned substance.

The Frenchman said Halep never doped and it was his mistake she consumed the tainted supplement. He called her a ‘victim’, hoping she is declared innocent after her appeal (via Tennis World USA).

In a later interview, Halep said she was grateful Mouratoglou confessed to his mistake (Yahoo Sports). However, she remarked she has to pay the price for this and it could potentially cost her her career. Both Halep and Mouratoglou will hope the ban is overturned, clearing their names.