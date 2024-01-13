Maria Sharapova and Katy Perry Set to Become Neighbours as 2008 Australian Open Champion Doles Out $11,000,000 For Prime California Estate

Sep 3, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Maria Sharapova of Russia walks to her player’s chair after losing a game against Carla Su rez Navarro of Spain (not pictured) in the fourth round on day eight of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports, Perry – © Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Maria Sharapova recently splurged over $11 million for a sprawling estate in a posh California neighbourhood. The Russian icon’s new mansion is next door to an even larger property owned by American pop star Katy Perry.

Throughout her career, and even after her retirement, Sharapova has been one of the highest-earning female athletes. Various endorsements and investments have boosted her net worth to an estimated $220 million.

Further increasing her portfolio, Sharapova bought the 3.3-acre dream home in Montecito, one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in California. She splashed $11.5 million in an all-cash deal for the hillside mansion (as per Robb Report). Built in 1949, the lavish property has five bedrooms and a surrounding estate with lush greenery. The house comes with two kitchens, one indoor and one outdoor, and multiple fireplaces. It also has a covered terrace with a pool that offers a glorious sea view.

Sharapova’s new purchase also has a separate guest house with its own kitchen, lounge, and garage. She is reportedly yet to customise the new house according to her choices. The estate was previously owned by Ann Lurie, wife of the late Robert H. Lurie, a real estate mogul who held stakes in many sports teams in the MLB and NBA. It has been significantly modified by her and the five-time Grand Slam champion is expected to make changes.

Sharapova currently resides in Manhattan Beach in a property that has also been largely renovated to her taste.

Backed by sponsorships and booming businesses, Maria Sharapova now has two lavish houses within miles

While Maria Sharapova currently resides in the Californian city of Manhattan Beach, she also has a stunning house in Summerland worth nearly $9 million. Interestingly, it is just a few miles away from her new $11.5 million acquisition next door to Katy Perry and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

Sharapova bought the five-acre property in 2022, two years after bidding tennis adieu. In addition to sponsorships from major brands like Land Rover, Canon, Tag Heuer, Gatorade and Tropicana, her flagship business, Sugarpova, is doing well. The premium candy brand has kept the registers ringing for the former World No.1 as it continues to grow year after year. Other business investments include Public.com and MoonPay. This allowed her to splash the money on the luxurious estate.

The Summerland home has three bedrooms, one office space, a modern kitchen, and a lounge. It comes with two additional guest houses and even a horse barn. Like her new Montecito house, this living space also boasts rich greenery in the surroundings.