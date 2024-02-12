Milos Raonic vs Jesper De Jong Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Rotterdam Open 2024 Round 1 Match

With the conclusion of several ATP Tours like the Open 13 Provence, which Ugo Humbert won, and the Dallas Open, which Tommy Paul won, another ATP Tour will now start with its Round of 32. It is the 2024 ABN Amro Open or The Rotterdam Open. One such clash in the Top Half of the fixture is Milos Raonic vs Jesper De Jong. Before diving into the analysis of their performance, The SportsRush is in favor of the home hopeful, de Jong for the Milos Raonic vs Jesper De Jong prediction.

Advertisement

Jesper De Jong currently ranks 161 in the ATP world rankings. In comparison, Milos Raonic ranks 309. Both of their recent outcome in tennis hasn’t been completely favorable. But De Jong won his first Grand Slam this year at the Australian Open 2024 against Pedro Cachin. Conversely, Raonic got knocked out in the first round of the Majors by Alex de Minaur.

No head-to-head exists between the two since they are meeting for the first time at the ABN Amro Open this year. But the 23-year-old Dutch player seems to have the edge over the 33-year-old Canadian in the contest.

Advertisement

What are the Raonic vs De Jong odds?

As per the Pokerstars, Milos Raonic’s odds are 1.65, and Jesper De Jong’s odds are 2.20.

What is the Milos Raonic vs Jesper De Jong head-to-head?

So far, there hasn’t been any head-to-head battle between the two players before. This is the first time they will meet at a main tour.

Advertisement

Where to watch Milos Raonic vs Jesper De Jong live?

In the US, people can watch the match on the Tennis Channel on Monday morning, 9.30 AM ET. It can also be watched online on TennisTV.

What is the Rotterdam weather on Monday?

Rotterdam is colder than usual this time of the year. The temperature is slightly lower than other ATP-hosting cities. At around 2:30 pm local time, when the match is about to start, the temperature will be 9 degrees Celsius. High humidity at 86% and wind speed at 19 km/h.

What is the Milos Raonic ranking?

Milos Raonic currently ranks 309th, which is way behind De Jong’s 161st ranking in singles.