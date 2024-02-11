Tommy Paul vs Marcos Giron Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Dallas Open Final

The 2024 Dallas Open will fittingly witness a Tommy Paul vs Marcos Giron all-American battle in the final. The two compatriots will fight it out for the ATP 250 title after emerging through an American-heavy field. All things considered, The SportsRush predicts Tommy Paul to lift the 2024 Dallas Open trophy.

World No.67 Giron has been the surprise package of this tournament. He defeated Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, Max Purcell, #1 seed Frances Tiafoe, and #4 seed Adrian Mannarino. Second seed Paul, meanwhile, has downed Taro Daniel, Dominik Koepfer, and Ben Shelton. Neither of them has dropped a set.

Giron may be high on confidence after beating a handful of big names. But World No.15 Tommy Paul will be his highest-ranked opponent yet and could be a task too hard. Giron’s powerful baseline game helped him win against Mannarino’s maverick playing style. However, Paul is also an aggressive baseliner, but with more quality in his shots, which will negate the lower-ranked American’s gameplay. While it could be an intriguing contest, expect Paul to use his high-level experience to sail through.

Both players have already confirmed their next tournament, participating in the Delray Beach Open right away.

What is the Tommy Paul vs Marcos Giron head-to-head record?

The American pair have faced off twice, with the head-to-head tied 1-1. However, Paul holds the edge because he won their last clash in the 2023 Canadian Open Round of 16. Giron’s win came over three years ago at the 2021 Miami Masters.

What are the Tommy Paul vs Marcos Giron 2024 Dallas Open final odds?

Tommy Paul is the heavy favourite with odds of 1.55 to Marcos Giron’s 2.45, as per BetMGM (at the time of writing).

Where and when to watch Tommy Paul vs Marcos Giron live?

The 2024 Dallas Open final is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, not before 1 pm local time (2 pm ET). Tennis Channel will livestream the match in the USA.

How will the Dallas weather be on matchday?

Dallas is predicted to be cloudy with high humidity and temperatures around 12°C around the time of the match.