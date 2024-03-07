mobile app bar

What is Milos Raonic’s Ranking?

Tanmay Roy
Published

In the ATP world rankings, Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic ranks 222nd currently in men’s singles. However, this is far off from his career-best ranking and it doesn’t do justice to the quality of player he is. Raonic once was ranked 3 in the world, his best to date. This happened on November 21, 2016, after he became the first Canadian male tennis player to reach the Wimbledon final that year. He lost the trophy to Andy Murray.

Raonic’s journey has been nothing short of spectacular. It all started with the 2011 Australian Open, where he reached the fourth round as a 20-year-old. He lost to David Ferrer in that round, but the world was witness to the arrival of a special tennis talent.

That year itself, Raonic won his first-ever ATP title, the Pacific Coast Championships. He became the youngest winner in ATP history since 19-year-old Marin Cilic won the 2008 Connecticut Open. From there on, it was all uphill for Raonic. He ended 2011 as the 25th best player in the world and defended his Pacific Coast Championships title in 2012, alongside winning the Chennai Open.

How many ATP titles has Milos Raonic won?

Milos Raonic has won 6 ATP titles in his career overall. He added the 2013 Pacific Coast Championships, 2013 Thailand Open, 2014 Washington Open, 2015 St. Petersburg Open and the 2016 Brisbane International to his tally. In Brisbane, he upset a top-seeded Roger Federer to win the title.

Has Milos Raonic ever won a Grand Slam?

Although Milos Raonic has never won a Grand Slam yet, he has reached the fourth round of the US Open multiple times, and the quarter-final of the French Open in 2014. This is besides his Wimbledon final and Australian Open semi-final finishes.

Injuries started to catch up with Raonic around 2014-15. In the 2015 Monte Carlo Masters, Raonic kept playing with his right foot injury and won against Tommy Robredo. However, it worsened his injury and he was eventually timed out against Tomas Berdych in the semi-final.

The injuries that began then, remained a constant presence in his career since. And just recently, he lost out on his last two tournaments – ATP Rotterdam and Australian Open, after being injured and giving his opponents a walkover. Sinner got a walkover against him in the ABN Amro Open and de Minaur in AO 2024.

How much prize money has Milos Raonic won in his career?

Milos Raonic has won $20.65 million USD in prize money as of March 2024.

Is Milos Raonic playing Indian Wells 2024?

Milos Raonic will play next at the Indian Wells 2024, and his first match was supposed to be against Rafael Nadal. However, on Wednesday evening, Nadal withdrew from the tournament, meaning that Raonic has received a bye.

In the second round, Raonic is likely to take on India’s Sumit Nagal. Raonic will be playing via the ‘Protected Ranking’ system. It is to ensure that better players don’t miss out on major tournaments due to their bad ranking. It is usually due to long hiatuses or otherwise, mostly brought on by injuries. Another player who will be playing via the ‘Protected Ranking’ system is Denis Shapovalov.

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

