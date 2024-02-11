HomeSearch

Grigor Dimitrov vs Ugo Humbert Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Open 13 Final

Tanmay Roy
|Published

Grigor Dimitrov vs Ugo Humbert Prediction

Image Credits: Grigor Dimitrov and Ugo Humbert official Instagram accounts

The Open 13 Provence or The Marseille Open has its finalists. It will be a cracking contest of Grigor Dimitrov vs Ugo Humbert. The match will be played on Sunday 11th February at 3:30 pm local time. The venue will be the hard court of Palais des Sports de Marseille. Now, despite Grigor Dimitrov’s good run of form, The SportsRush predicts Grigor Dimitrov to win the Grigor Dimitrov vs Ugo Humbert contest.

Here is some information about the contest

What are the Dimitrov vs Humbert odds?

As per Pokerstars, the odds for Grigor Dimitrov is 1.40 and the odds for Ugo Humbert is 2.875.

Where to watch Dimitrov vs Humbert live streaming?

The Grigor Dimitrov vs Ugo Humbert final match will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the USA.

What is the Dimitrov vs Humbert head-to-head?

On a head-to-head count, Dimitrov has the upper hand with 2-0 over Humbert. They first met at the BNP Paribas Masters in Paris in October 2019, where Dimitrov won 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Next, they met in August 2020 at the Western and Southern Open, where Dimitrov won 6-3, 6-4. They again met last year at the Citi Open, Washington but the match didn’t happen and Dimitrov got a walkover.

How many ATP titles has Dimitrov won?

Grigor Dimitrov has won 9 ATP Tour titles to date. Dimitrov won his first ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open in 2013, beating David Ferrer in the final.

