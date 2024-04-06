Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Commentators List for Sky Sports: Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman to Usher in New Era of UK Tennis Broadcasting

Image Credits: Apr 21, 2012; Monte Carlo, MONACO; Rafael Nadal (ESP) during his match against Gilles Simon (FRA) in the semifinals of the 2012 Monte Carlo Masters at the Monte Carlo Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Gunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Monte Carlo Masters 2024 will field the top players from the ATP Tour. Commentators and presenters will also lead the field during the event. Former players such as Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, and many others will be part of the TV coverage from Sky Sports.

List of commentators for the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 on Sky Sports is the following –

Martina Navratilova

Tim Henman

Jo Konta

Feliciano Lopez

Marion Bartoli

Jordanne Whiley

Laura Robson

Jamie Murray

Karthi Gnanasegaram

Emma Paton

Jonathan Overend

Monte Carlo Masters will be the first ATP Masters 1000 clay court event of the 2024 season. Not only this event but all ATP and WTA tour events will be broadcast through Sky Sports for viewers in the UK and Ireland. They have purchased the broadcasting rights for the US Open as well as the season-ending championships of both tours.

Sky Sports became the broadcaster for the UK and Ireland after Amazon’s deal ended in 2023. Amazon has been the official broadcaster for the ATP and WTA tours since Sky’s deal ended in 2018. But now it is back with Sky as the fans will rejoice in the sport coming back.

The Sky Sports deal was finalized last year and will be active until 2029. The Sky Sports tennis channel will now stream over 4,000 matches and 80 events. Sky Sports launched its first channel exclusively for tennis on February 11, with Lexus announced as sponsoring the coverage. The Rotterdam Open was the first event to be streamed on the channel.

Gigi Salmon presents the coverage. Meanwhile, Tim Henman and Laura Robson offer their expert insights, and Jonathan Overend provides match commentary. More commentators will join the team at various events throughout the season.

Sky Sports broadcasting and how fans from the UK can watch the matches

The latest contract of Sky Sports with ATP and WTA tours has given fans multiple options to watch their favorite players on screen. UK fans who purchase memberships will have access to 12 Sky Sports channels. There are three membership plans with different validities. Fans buying any of the plans can watch the Monte Carlo Masters.

The day membership plan costs £11.99 and remains valid for a day, activating only when the fan begins streaming. Fans must activate the membership within a year of purchase. The next plan is the flexible month membership, which allows for cancellation at any time and includes a seven-day trial of boost streams featuring a high-quality HD option.

The third membership plan is a six-month long-term plan. It costs £26 a month, and fans can save up to 25 percent when they extend their plan in the future. The boost streams are free for a month and then charged £6 every month. The option is not available for the day membership plan.

Fans who purchased the long-term plan and flexible month plan will get access to bonus streams. They can watch exclusive events on three different devices. Fans can also choose add-on plans alongside their Netflix plans. Add-on plans are also available to avoid advertisements during matches.