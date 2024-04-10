How Novak Djokovic Grabbed Eyeballs at Monte Carlo Masters With 5 Unique Outfits Over The Years

Mar 31, 2015; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Novak Djokovic gestures after losing a point against Alexandr Dolgopolov (not pictured) on day nine of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Djokovic won 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has been playing at the Monte Carlo Masters for a long time on the ATP Tour. He made his debut at the event in 2006 and is making his 17th appearance this year. Over the past few editions, Djokovic has donned different outfits with different sponsors. This season, many fans have questioned him over his decision to repeat his outfit from the 2022 and 2023 editions.

But on a few occasions, Novak Djokovic managed to impress his fans with his fashion choices at Monte Carlo. Here are the outfits that have been the best of his career so far at the event –

2009

At the 2009 Monte Carlo Masters, Novak Djokovic played on the court while wearing an outfit by Adidas. He wore a blue T-shirt with white stripes on both sleeves, paired with white shorts. Djokovic also wore blue shoes to complete his stylish look.

The Serbian continued the same look during the French Open while adding a white cap.

2013

One of the most dominant performances on clay by Novak Djokovic was seen at the 2013 Monte Carlo Masters. This time, Uniqlo had the honor of being a part of his kit. Djokovic was wearing a zip-collared white Uniqlo T-shirt with golden lines on his sleeve and highlights. His white shorts were of a similar pattern with golden highlights.

Novak Djokovic complemented his look with white Adidas shoes. However, he did not continue with the outfit at the French Open.

2015

Djokovic wore a much more simple but elegant outfit during the 2015 Monte Carlo Masters. He again went with Uniqlo this time and wore a yellow T-shirt. His shorts were the usual white, joined by his white Adidas shoes. Djokovic did not repeat the outfit during the French Open.

The 2015 edition of the Monte Carlo Masters saw Djokovic capture the title for the second time. He has not lifted the trophy at Monte Carlo ever since.

2017

In the 2017 Monte Carlo Masters, Novak Djokovic was on the court while showing off his Uniqlo collection. He wore a dark blue buttoned T-shirt and continued his tradition of white shorts. He wore white Adidas shoes on the red dirt. Fans saw him switch to Lacoste later at Roland Garros that year.

2018

The 2018 version of Novak Djokovic at Monte Carlo has been one of the best outfits of his career. Then, the 30-year-old partnered with Lacoste. Djokovic wore a Polo white shirt with his shoulders and collar in red.

He broke his streak of white shorts, and this time he went with red. The World No.1 also changed his shoes to Asics. It was red with the Asics logo in white. He changed his outfit for the French Open.