Novak Djokovic Does Commentary on Iconic Point in 2009 Monte Carlo Masters Final Against Rafael Nadal Which He Lost: WATCH

Novak Djokovic has played many classic matches at the Monte Carlo Masters. At this year’s edition, he revisited one of his matches and even did a bit of commentary on it. Djokovic had a fun time while watching a rally from his 2009 final against Rafael Nadal. That rally is still stuck with him today, even after 15 years. Djokovic closely watched the point and remembered what was going on in his mind, and he was quoted as saying -.

Advertisement

“I remember this point more or less by heart. I’m still at the basline, still waiting for the right ball. I’m still waiting for the right ball. I come in now backhand down the line. I go on my knees and that was pretty much it. I dont think i won a single game after that and it was only the first game of the third set. But it was a great point, we had some good battles here.”

Advertisement

The 2009 match was the first meeting between Djokovic and Nadal in Monte Carlo. On that occasion, Djokovic started strongly in the match and had a 3-1 lead in the first set initially.

But Nadal fought back to take 5 consecutive games and win the first set 6-3 within 58 minutes. The rallies were physically exhausting, as it was sheer power and court coverage that ultimately decided the winner.

In the second set, Djokovic slogged for every point. But he broke Nadal’s serve in the first game and went on to win the set 6-2.

The Spaniard took revenge in the third set though, which took 59 minutes to finish and it basically summarised their epic rivalry. Nadal eventually beat Djokovic 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic rivalry at Monte Carlo Masters

The Monte Carlo Masters has had unreal encounters between Nadal and Djokovic since 2009. After the marathon final in 2009, Nadal faced Djokovic in the 2012 final.

Advertisement

The southpaw was at his level best and only lost 10 points on his serve during the whole match. Djokovic could not hit a single ace and was broken as many as five times. The match ended in 79 minutes, one of their shortest encounters on the ATP Tour.

In the Monte Carlo Masters 2013, Djokovic faced Nadal for the third time in the finals and the Serb won 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).

The 2015 semi-final at the Monte Carlo Masters remains their last meeting at the event. Djokovic broke Nadal four times in the match, and that was all he needed to beat him for the second time at Monte Carlo. Djokovic defeated Nadal 6-3, 6-3. He remains the only player to record two wins against Nadal in the tournament.