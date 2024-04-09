Monte Carlo Masters 2024 and Billie Jean King Cup Commentators List For Tennis Channel: Andy Roddick In, Martina Navratilova Out Amongst Americans

A tweet put out by The Tennis Channel PR on X has shared the list of commentators for the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 as well as the Billie Jean King Cup. While the Monte Carlo Masters is the premier ATP 1000 event that kicks off the clay swing, the Billie Jean King Cup is the premier tournament in women’s tennis for international teams. The qualifying round matches for the Billie Jean King Cup will be held from 12-13 April all around the world. The main tournament will take place from 12-17 November 2024 in Seville, Spain.

Here are the panel of commentators for both of these events:

Prakash Amritraj

Paul Annacone

Jan-Michael Gambill

Jason Goodall

Brett Haber

Bradley Klahn

Dani Klupenger

Mark Petchey

Andy Roddick

Leif Shiras

CoCo Vandeweghe

“Our crew this week covering Monte Carlo and #BillieJeanKingCup action,” wrote Tennis Channel PR on X.

A total of 11 commentators will be working for the Tennis Channel, which broadcasts most top tournaments, including the Monte Carlo Masters and the Billie Jean King Cup, in the United States. Amritraj has already been seen taking player interviews after matches at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. He is a former Indian-American tennis player and the son of legendary Vijay Amritraj. He first joined the Tennis Channel in 2016 as a reporter and match analyst and had his contract renewed in 2021 for another 3 years.

Paul Annacone is another big name on that list, who is a former player but is more renowned for coaching legends Pete Sampras and Roger Federer. Currently, he is working with American star Taylor Fritz as coach, but is now more likely to dedicate time to Tennis Channel following Fritz’s early exit in Monte Carlo.

Jan-Michael Gambil also joined coaching after his professional tennis career. It is only in 2020, that he became a broadcaster and a sports analyst on TV for the Tennis Channel.

Jason Goodall played tennis professionally for very few years before turning to coaching, as most often do. He, however, became a sports commentator in 2000. With 24 years of experience, Goodall is a highly experienced international sports commentator, who specializes in tennis. He will be joining the panel for Tennis Channel, covering both the Monte Carlo Masters and the Billie Jean King Cup.

Brett Haber is widely renowned as a sportscaster. Not only for the Tennis Channel, but Haber works and provides his expert opinion on several sports on several media outlets throughout the year. He commentated during the Indian Wells and the Miami Open as well recently.

Bradley Klahn is a former American broadcaster who reached the 2nd round of Wimbledon in 2018. He will be one of the younger commentators on the panel at age 33.

Dani Klupenger was a basketball player, who has previously commentated in NFL and college football. She will be working for the Tennis Channel during these two tournaments.

Mark Petchey is a former English tennis player who will be working with Tennis Channel extensively. Fans might brace themselves to hear the phrases ‘potentially’, ‘maybe’, and ‘at times’ a lot more for the next week.

Andy Roddick is probably the biggest name on the roster in terms of being a professional player once. The former Grand Slam winner, who also commentated in the Miami Open, is back in broadcasting duties, although most likely for the Billie Jean King Cup.

Leif Shiras played decent tennis for several years, reaching up to world rank 31, the highest in his career. He has been a commentator for 21 years now. Shiras has commentated for the Tennis Channel since its inception in 2003 and has also worked for Sky Sports in the UK.

CoCo Vandeweghe is a former US tennis player, who retired only last year from professional tennis. Besides Klahn, she will be one of the younger persons to be a broadcaster for Tennis Channel in this roster.

How do fans feel about the commentators list for Monte Carlo Masters and the Billie Jean King Cup?

