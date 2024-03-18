Miami Open 2024 Commentators for Tennis Channel Panel: Martina Navratilova Returns as Andy Roddick Features

Former champions Martina Navratilova, Jim Courier, and Andy Roddick will feature this year on the Miami Open 2024 commentators panel. They will work for Tennis Channel, the exclusive broadcast partner of the tournament in the United States.

Overall, 16 former players, analysts, announcers and hosts will be seen on American screens. Navratilova and Courier were also present in the Indian Wells 2024 commentary team, along with Lindsay Davenport. All three stars return for the next tournament of the Sunshine Double.

Navratilova lifted the singles title in 1985, the inaugural edition. Courier, meanwhile, won in 1991 while Davenport’s best result was a runner-up finish in 2000. Chanda Rubin is another returning player, having also worked on the Indian Wells. The 1996 singles runner-up will also be a part of the panel in Miami.

Two-time champion Roddick, who bagged the trophy in 2004 and 2010, will act as an in-studio analyst. The Tennis Channel regular was missing from their Indian Wells coverage. Perhaps an on-site episode of Served With Andy Roddick is on the cards?

Former World No.9 Andrea Petkovic will provide match commentary at the Miami Open 2024. 2016 Rio Olympics women’s singles gold medallist Monica Puig is also on the list of Miami Open 2024 commentators. Former tennis players Mark Petchey, from England, and Nico Pereira, from Venezuela, are also on Tennis Channel’s stable.

Player-turned-analyst Prakash Amritraj also returns, albeit as a host. He will be joined by Tennis Channel’s in-house group of announcers and reporters. Steve Weismann and Brett Haber carry forward their duties from Indian Wells, with Ted Robinson joining them. Ari Wolfe and Gill Gross are the play-by-play announcers whereas Dani Klupenger will join Amritraj on the live desk.

The main draw for the ATP and WTA legs of the Miami Open 2024 begins on Tuesday, March 19. The qualifying rounds are already underway.

Complete list of Miami Open 2024 commentators

Lindsay Davenport

Martina Navratilova

Jim Courier

Andy Roddick

Chanda Rubin

Andrea Petkovic

Monica Puig

Mark Petchey

Nico Pereira

Prakash Amritraj

Steve Weissman

Ted Robinson

Brett Haber

Ari Wolfe

Gill Gross

Dani Klupenger

(All information from World Tennis Magazine)