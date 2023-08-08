Rafael Nadal Reveals Foreign Location Where He Will Open His First Hotel
Dhruv Rupani
|Published August 08, 2023
Rafael Nadal seems to be on cloud nine when it comes to his investments. He is preparing for a life beyond retirement while being away from the game, with hospitality as one of his focus sectors.
Spanish legend rides on the Mexican wave again
Nadal net worth, prize money earnings and endorsements
According to a Spanish publication Marca, the Rafael Nadal net worth figure stands at a whopping $220 million. Although Nadal is largely a private person off the court, he has been able to earn more than $500 million with ease over the years as per Forbes. This is due to endorsements with brands such as Nike, Richard Mille, Subway, Babolat, Kia Motors, Santander, Emperio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger and Telefonica, most of whom have supported him since the beginning of his professional career on the ATP Tour.
Currently, he is the biggest and oldest tennis name on Nike’s payroll, as he reportedly earns a guaranteed $10 million per year from that deal. Since 2013, Nadal has a sports and event management company of his own called Hi7tory alongside his long-time manager, Carlos Costa. During his stint with IMG, Costa has managed the 22-time Grand Slam champion since his early days in 2005, helping him bag monstrous sponsorship deals.
Rafael Nadal has the honor of being the second richest men’s player of all-time in tennis when it come to his prize money earnings, which are $135 million approximately. Using these funds, Nadal runs his own venture capital company, Aspemir which earned nearly $22 million in profits in the last financial year thanks to investing in 20 companies.
The former World No.1 has opted to invest money in real estate, owning land for A-list investors or celebrities to purchase from his family. Otherwise, he has opened up hotels, private residences and restaurants in Spain in the rest of them.
