Coco Gauff Launches Beautiful New Balance Shoes for Australian Open That Will Set You Back More Than Carlos Alcaraz’s $120 Nike Vapors

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates match point against Laura Siegemund of Germany on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

New Balance has launched new shoes for Coco Gauff on the eve of the Australian Open. The American will start the tournament as one of the favorites to win the title after her fine form towards the end of the season. Gauff has risen in stardom since her US Open 2023 triumph and these new shoes will only attract more interest.

Advertisement

The colorful sneakers are specifically made for the historic Australian Open tournament. These shoes are a celebration of Gauff’s achievement at the US Open. The American turned from a teen prodigy into a champion at the Grand Slam stage in New York City. According to the website, the new sneakers will be available for $169.99.

These sneakers are set to cost more than Carlos Alcaraz’s Nike Vapor. The Spaniard has been with Nike since his early days and has his custom made shoes since his Grand Slam triumph. The Spaniard’s shoes are a popular choice amongst fans as Alcaraz keeps achieving more success.

Advertisement

However, Nike Vapor will now face competition in the market from Gauff’s brand new customised shoes. Although Gauff’s New Balance sneakers are more expensive, they are generating a lot of interest among fans because of having a trendy design.

Coco Gauff and New Balance partnership

New Balance has been in a partnership with Coco Gauff since 2018. The American was spotted as a talented 14-year-old when the American sports manufacturing giant offered her a first contract. The partnership has blossomed with Gauff making a name for herself. With the recent win at the US Open, Gauff has announced herself to the tennis world.

In 2023, Gauff signed a contract extension with New Balance on a ‘long-term’ contract. The American was delighted to extend her contract with her ‘family’. Since her victory at the US Open, the New Balance team has launched various campaigns to celebrate her success. The new sneakers are a part of celebrating Coco Gauff’s success. The tennis player was quoted as saying in a press conference –

“New Balance has supported me since my junior tennis years and has been by my side for the biggest moments of my career. The team feels like family, so it was an easy decision to extend with a team that has embraced me as a person and genuinely works to help bring out my best.”