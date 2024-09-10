Naomi Osaka Confirms Donning Executive Producer’s Hat For Tennis-Based Film ‘Julie Keeps Quiet’

Naomi Osaka is thriving with her media company, Hana Kuma, and has now stepped into the role of executive producer for a tennis drama film titled Julie Keeps Quiet. The move is an exciting new chapter for Osaka, as she has expanded her influence beyond the tennis court.

In a post shared on Instagram, Osaka was seen to be celebrating the premier of the movie with the cast and crew.

The film’s plot revolves around an elite tennis academy where the star player, Julie, is forced to navigate a complicated situation. When her tennis coach comes under investigation and gets suspended, the rest of the team players are encouraged to speak up.

However, Julie chooses to stay quiet, creating a tense and dramatic atmosphere. Directed by Leonardo Van Dijl in his directorial debut, the film boasts a cast including Tessa Van den Broeck, Ruth Becquart, Koen De Bouw, Claire Bodson, and Laurent Caron.

Julie Keeps Quiet had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it made waves by winning the Gan Foundation Award for Distribution and the SACD Award. This adds another feather to Osaka’s cap, as she continues to grow her portfolio in the entertainment industry.

With Hana Kuma, Osaka has already made a mark by producing shows and films that resonate with global audiences. Some of her past projects with Nike, Maybelline and a baby formula company have received commercial success, further solidifying her reputation as more than just a tennis player. By balancing these endeavors, Osaka is showing she’s comfortable behind the camera too.

This venture has played a role in Osaka’s net worth being an estimated $45 million as she continues to shine both on and off the court. Osaka is set to remain in the public eye courtesy her desire to play tennis, having made waves at the US Open 2024 too recently.