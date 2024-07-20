Naomi Osaka Pulls Off Genius Marketing Coup in Latest Maybelline Ad

Naomi Osaka was spotted shooting for a Maybelline commercial on the streets of New York City. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the outfit she decided to wear for the shoot. Osaka was wrapped in Nike from head to toe for the ad shoot and hence, was able to promote two brands at the same time.

Naomi opted for a Nike’s Paris collection as she wore a Nike Summer Paris Slam Tank paired with the Nike Paris Slam Skirt. She complemented her outfit with a pair of ombre blue and black Nike Air Max sneakers. The four-time grand slam champion was seen swinging racquets on the roads of Manhattan and also gave shots sitting and standing on the top of the yellow taxi.

Though her face was baked well with makeup from the brand and enhanced her looks, her outfit too grabbed several eyeballs and became the talk of the town which led to the promotion of two brands through a single commercial.

Osaka’s outfit was too good to be ignored and hence, definitely provided Nike the benefit of getting a promotion without trying for it.

Naomi Osaka’s Endorsements and Net Worth

Ever since her first grand slam victory in the US Open 2018, Osaka has been associating with several brands and doing endorsements for them. Nike’s partnership with Osaka has been running since 2019 and the brand provides her apparel both on and off-court. The deal is reported to be worth $ 10 million per year.

The list of other brands that Osaka has endorsed includes names like Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer, All Nippon Airways, Nissin Group, and Nissan, among several other big names. In 2021, at the mere age of 23, she was partnering with around 23 brands.

As of 2024, the Japanese Tennis star, one of the world’s highest-paid female athletes, has a net worth reported to be $45 million, which she earned through tennis matches, off-court businesses, and the endorsements she bagged with brands. She also launched her skincare brand Kinlo in the year 2021 and became the co-owner of the North Carolina Courage, a National Women’s Soccer League team.