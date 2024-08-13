Naomi Osaka Reveals Her Source of Motivation to Do Well at US Open Despite Wimbledon and Olympics Failures

Apr 2, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Naomi Osaka (JPN) reacts after missing a shot against Iga Swiatek (POL)(not pictured) in the women’s singles final in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Naomi Osaka, the former world No. 1, recently opened up about the motivation driving her as she heads into the US Open. Despite recent disappointments at Wimbledon and the Olympics, she is determined not to lose face.



In a candid interview with Tennis365, Osaka revealed that her tough battle against Iga Swiatek at the French Open has given her a newfound confidence. The match, which saw Osaka push Swiatek to the brink before losing in three sets, was a turning point for the four-time Grand Slam champion.

Despite the loss, Osaka admitted that the close encounter with Swiatek boosted her belief in her ability to compete on any surface, including clay and grass—courts where she has historically struggled.

Reflecting on the French Open clash, Osaka said, “You know, that Iga match did wonders for my confidence, I’m not going to lie.” She went on to express her optimism about the future. Particularly looking forward to the US Open and the hard-court season, where she has traditionally thrived.

Osaka’s journey back to hard courts began in Toronto, where she had a mixed campaign, dominating Ons Jabeur in the first round but falling to Elise Mertens in the next.

Now, she faces the challenge of qualifying for the Cincinnati Open, a reminder of how far her ranking has dropped. However, Osaka remains upbeat, aiming to use these experiences to bounce back into the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

Osaka Is Focusing All Her Energy On The Upcoming Battles

In her interview, Osaka also touched on her plans for the future, mentioning her intent to improve on clay next year and learn from Serena Williams by studying her grass-court matches. For now, though, her focus is squarely on the US Open and the Asian swing, where she feels most at home.

“I think for me now I’m really focusing on the US Open and Asia that’s kind of the areas that I thrive in, so I’m…I don’t know, looking forward to it”, Osaka shared. Underlining her determination to make a strong comeback on the hard courts.

Despite her current ranking forcing her into the qualifiers at Cincinnati, Osaka’s spirits remain high. It will be interesting to see how Swiatek, who is currently dominating the tour, responds to Osaka’s renewed confidence.

As Naomi Osaka prepares to tackle the challenges ahead, fans will be watching closely, waiting to see if she can turn her season around and reclaim her spot among the elite of women’s tennis.