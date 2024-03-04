Netflix Slam 2024: Delirious Fans Compare Rafael Nadal Saving Match Point With Epic Forehand to Roger Federer’s Pass at Wimbledon 2008 Final

The Netflix Slam 2024 delivered some of the best moments early in the 2024 season itself which would be memorable for many seasons to come, largely due to Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal fighting it out against each other. However, there was one particular shot that was the talk of the tennis world. Rafael Nadal delivered one of his trademark forehands down the line to save a match point against Alcaraz.

The running forehand down the line from Nadal left the crowd awestruck who applauded the genius of the tennis star. However, this shot reminded the tennis fans about an iconic shot by Roger Federer in the Wimbledon 2008 final. Ironically, this shot came against Rafael Nadal when the Swiss maestro was aiming to save a match point in that iconic match.

The tennis community on X had a field day comparing these two iconic shots. The Wimbledon final of 2008 will be forever in the tennis history books as one of the greatest matches of all-time. The Nadal-Federer final lasted for five sets and went into darkness in London. Despite, Nadal winning in the end, that passing shot from Federer is often remembered as the best shot of the Wimbledon final 2008.

Tennis fans got nostalgic and fans remembered Roger Federer at the Netflix Slam 2024. While both the shots remain iconic in different senses, fans were happy to see their favorite tennis star still compete at the highest level.

Rafael Nadal confident of competing at highest level again after Netflix Slam 2024

Before the start of the Netflix Slam 2024, Rafael Nadal admitted that he was not completely fit. However, the Spaniard has now confirmed that he feels good and will be competing at the Indian Wells 2024. Nadal has struggled through injuries throughout the last year. The 37-year-old’s comeback trail was cut short at the start of the season as he was injured in Brisbane. However, now Nadal looks fit again and will be looking to impress at Indian Wells.

Nadal has won the title in Indian Wells on three occasions. However, the Spanish star will be more careful about avoiding injuries before the clay season. Nadal is scheduled to play at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 before competing at the French Open.