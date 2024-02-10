Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Dallas Open Semi-final

The 2024 Dallas Open will witness a cracking Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton semi-final on February 10, Saturday. The All-American affair ensures at least one home favorite will be in the final of the ATP 250 event. The semi-final will run really close, but The SportsRush predicts Ben Shelton to win in three sets. The winner of the Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton clash will face either Marcos Giron or Adrian Mannarino for the 2024 Dallas Open trophy.

Third seed Shelton beat Michael Mmoh and Jordan Thompson to reach the penultimate stage. Paul, seeded second, meanwhile defeated Taro Daniel and Dominik Koepfer without dropping a set.

Shelton has won their previous two matches and hence will have the momentum on his side in this rivalry. He had to fight hard in his last clash, where he shot down 11 aces. Paul has the same number of aces in both matches combined. Shelton’s serve is his biggest weapon, which could give him the edge in what would otherwise be a close battle. What is the Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton head-to-head record?

Paul and Shelton have faced each other thrice, all in 2023. The latter leads the head-to-head 2-1 after winning their previous tie in the quarter-final of the Japan Open. He had also defeated his older compatriot in the fourth round of the US Open. Paul had won their first match in the QF of the 2023 Australian Open.

What are the Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton odds for the Dallas Open 2024 semifinals?

BetMGM has poised Ben Shelton as the favorite with odds of 1.78 to Tommy Paul’s 2.00.

Where and When to Watch Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton live?

The All-American semi-final is the first of the day, scheduled for February 10, Saturday, not before 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET). Tennis Channel will livestream the match in the USA.

How will the Dallas weather be on matchday?

The temperatures in Dallas will be around 13°C around the time of the semi-final, with high humidity. Some rain is predicted. However, it will not be an issue since the Dallas Open is played indoors.