“I Had to Change Every Single Piece, Takes Time!” Rafael Nadal Has Epic Reply to Hilarious Time Violation That Left Fans and Officials in Splits

Rafael Nadal continued his good form upon return and won his Round of 16 match at the 2024 Brisbane International. The highlight of the match, however, was the Spaniard receiving a time violation for a hilarious reason. And his response when asked in the post-match interview about the same, was even more humorous.

Nadal defeated local lad Jason Kubler 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round clash in Brisbane. After inflicting a breadstick in the first set, he went for a toilet break during the set changeover. While players are permitted to take breaks to answer a Nature’s Call, they need to return to the court within a stipulated time. Even as Kubler waited, ready to begin the second set with his serve, Nadal was nowhere to be seen.

Along with the chair umpire, even the commentators waited for the former World No.1 Soon, a harried Nadal rushed out onto the court with a bag in hand. He was all smiles when he came back as the crowd cheered. However, that smile vanished when the umpire informed him that he would receive a code violation.

Nadal tried reasoning but to no avail. As he prepared to face the serve, the umpire announced a time violation warning for being ‘a little bit late on his way back from the toilet’. He could not stifle his laughter as Nadal and the crowd also broke into giggles. This proved to be nothing more than a little bump for the Spaniard. He dismantled Kubler to set up a third-round clash with another Australian, Jordan Thompson.

Rafael Nadal talks about his comical time violation at the 2024 Brisbane International

During the post-match on-court interview, the crowd burst into laughter when Nadal was asked to elaborate upon the episode. He joked saying Brisbane is humid which made him change every piece of his clothing. He broke into laughter along with the crowd (via Tennis TV).

“I think it was something strange because I know I had 5 minutes. Honestly, Brisbane is very humid. I had to change every single piece, takes a while.”

Nadal revealed the officials kept informing him of the time he had left via walkie-talkie. He believed he made it back on time but the assistant official with him reported him as late by a few seconds.

“In the walkie-talkie, they were calling me. 3 minutes, 2 minutes, 1 minute, half a minute. I came out at the right time. But probably the guy who was with me, they said I was a few seconds late to the umpire. He told me I was four seconds late. I don’t know, I thought I was on time, honestly. Then he told me I was four seconds late. I don’t know if it was me.”

Nadal laughed and said he would improve his time-management this season.

“But I’m slow, I know that. I’m going to keep trying to improve in 2024.”