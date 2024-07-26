Nick Kyrgios Gets Nostalgic After Rafael Nadal Injures His Thigh Ahead of Olympics 2024

Mar 17, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) and Rafael Nadal (ESP) change sides during their quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios, on Friday, had a fanboy moment as he shared a video of Rafael Nadal in his ‘prime’ from the 2019 US Open match against Marin Cilic. The video showed Nadal winning a point after hitting a stunning shot against the Croatian player.

Cilic gave Rafa a drop shot which the Spaniard returned beautifully after going around the net. It is still considered to be one of the greatest shots and iconic points ever played in the history of Grand Slams.

The video just shows how ruthless and classy Rafa was in his prime and why he is considered one of the greatest ever tennis players to have been born in the Open Era. Rafa eventually went on to lift the 2019 US Open title as well.

Sharing the video on Instagram stories, Kyrgios wrote, “Prime Rafa was different.” His words proved that even the Australian approves of the Spaniard being a once-in-a-lifetime player.

Nick Kyrgios is a complete fanboy! pic.twitter.com/YW3Y5fP65D — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) July 26, 2024

The timing of Kyrgios’ story was interesting. It came a few years after reports spread of Nadal sustaining a thigh injury, which could rule him out of the men’s singles event at the Paris Olympics.

It is likely that Nadal might focus on playing men’s doubles with Carlos Alcaraz in an attempt to win a gold medal for Spain in at least one category.

But if the Spanish veteran gets fine by the time his Olympics campaign begins, everybody will be looking forward to a potential second-round men’s singles clash against Novak Djokovic. It is expected to be the biggest tennis encounter of the tournament and no fan would like to miss that.

So these kind of videos would make anyone who admires Nadal’s game, nostalgic. The 14-time Roland Garros winner has been struggling with his form after facing fitness concerns due to his growing age and incurring several injuries. The last Slam he won was the French Open in 2022, post which he could not add another major title to his name.

With his declining health and increasing age, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is expected to hang his boots very soon. It might happen at this year’s Olympics in Paris or later at the Laver Cup, where he can have a fairytale ending to his glorious career just like Roger Federer.

