Nick Kyrgios Brings Up Under-Fire ESPN To Hit Back at X Troll Over His Worth at US Open

Nick Kyrgios might be sidelined from playing this US Open, but he’s still making waves in the commentary box for ESPN with the mic in hand. The Aussie star has been a breath of fresh air, once again offering a raw and unfiltered take on the action, something which many tennis fans have been craving.

ESPN has come under fire recently, with fans voicing their frustration over the network’s broadcasting and commentary. Many feel that tennis legends like Mary Joe Fernandez, Chris Evert, Patrick McEnroe, and John McEnroe aren’t quite hitting the mark.

But Kyrgios has been a standout, proving he can hold his own off the court as well. So when a troll on X (formerly Twitter) took a swipe at him by questioning his value at the US Open, he didn’t take it lying down.

In his typical straight talking style, the mercurial Aussie explained that ESPN is paying him for his unique ability to see the game from a player’s perspective and seeing his experience so far. He also reminded fans that he has had other work in New York City as well, which involves many brand activations too.

Well, espn pay me to give my best knowledge and enthusiasm and character to the broadcasting scene. Also, I’ve beaten all the goats of the sport so I think I can add and break down the game. Also, I’m in New York, because I have brands that require me for appearances. X https://t.co/vgOFjHbASr — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 1, 2024

While Kyrgios might have his share of critics for statements in cases like the Jannik Sinner doping verdict, he has been one of the highlights of the US Open 2024 without even holding a racket, apart from when he played doubles with Naomi Osaka in the Fan Week.

However, apart from this time in the box, he is how he has made the most of the US Open 2024.

Kyrgios’ NYC extravaganza: More than just commentary

In a collaboration with a popular juice and smoothie brand, a drink named after Kyrgios has been making the rounds at the US Open. This even caught the attention of Novak Djokovic, who promoted this special drink named after his 2022 Wimbledon final opponent in front of him during a post-match interview recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE OFFICIAL JOE & THE JUICE (@joeandthejuice)



And let’s not forget his appearance at the UTS Tour, where he was the biggest star attraction, showing that even off the court, he can draw a crowd.

On top of that, he’s been promoting his own ventures, including his watch sponsor Aventi and Arvo, a pickleball brand for a special Pokemon racket series.

It’s safe to say Kyrgios is keeping himself busy, and even though he’s not competing, he’s still very much in the spotlight.

With all this action off the court, it’s no wonder Kyrgios is hitting back at the haters—he’s got plenty to show for his time in New York City, and he’s not letting anyone forget about it.