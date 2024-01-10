Nick Kyrgios Calls Hater ‘Slug’ for Snubbing Him While Praising Thanasi Kokkanakis For Australian Open 2022 Win

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis delighted their home crowd in Melbourne during their Australian Open title run in 2022. The duo won the men’s doubles event to win their first-ever Grand Slam tournament. However, one X user attempted to diminish the importance of Kyrgios in that victory and only give Kokkinakis credit for the same.

The tweet went viral on social media, and it got a few laughs from fans, including Nick Kyrgios himself who responded by saying it was funny.

The Aussie star then retweeted the post and tagged his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in it. Kyrgios admitted that Kokkinakis was important in their title run. The 28-year-old called the troller a ‘slug’ while admitting that he will be forever attached to the Australian Open glory. Even Kokkinakis replied to the tweet, calling Kyrgios ‘his guy’.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis share a deep bond. The duo were seen together in the Netflix series ‘Break Point’ as well. Fans enjoyed the chemistry between the duo and hoped to see them together soon. They will have to wait longer for that as they will not team up at the Australian Open 2024.

Nick Kyrgios to miss the Australian Open 2024

Nick Kyrgios has opted out of the Australian Open 2024 due to an injury. The Aussie star has been struggling with injuries throughout the 2023 season and did not participate in any Grand Slams. However, there was optimism about Kyrgios’ potential return to tour at the Australian Open. Although, the Aussie star is close to full fitness, he has opted out of the first Grand Slam of the year.

After Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open, Thanasi Kokkinakis will play the men’s doubles event with fellow Aussie, Alexei Popyrin. The 2022 champion will hope for more success in the first Grand Slam of the year but fans are disappointed to not see him with Kyrgios. Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alexei Popyrin have a combined ranking of 105, but would still fancy themselves to spring up a surprise or two at the Australian Open.