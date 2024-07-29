Novak Djokovic Accused of Disrespecting Rafael Nadal After Having Last Laugh on Spaniard’s Favorite Surface

After Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, his favorite surface, he made a gesture to the crowd, signaling them to keep talking despite his victory. While this match is considered one of Djokovic’s greatest achievements, his actions sparked debate.

Novak Djokovic points to his ear as a sign to the crowd after breaking Rafa Nadal at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/SaqvcD66Ts — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 29, 2024

Many felt that he was disrespecting Nadal and that it was unnecessary of the Serb to come up with such an act after emerging victorious. Most of the fans at the iconic French Open venue were supporting the 22-time Grand Slam champion, which must have got to Djokovic’s nerves.

The incident drew mixed reactions on social media. Some fans praised Djokovic’s resilience and ability to thrive under pressure, while others criticized the gesture as unsportsmanlike.

Nadal Vs Djokovic was a match to not miss out on, however djokovic’s post match celebration sparked a feeling of rage amongst fans pic.twitter.com/W9Yl9wmx7q — Tennis Updates (@Vamossscarlito) July 29, 2024

The divide highlights the complex relationship between Djokovic and tennis fans worldwide. Djokovic’s actions may increase his reputation as the “Enemy No.1” at Roland Garros going ahead in the Olympics.

His potential path to victory includes a possible clash with Carlos Alcaraz, another fan favorite known for drawing enthusiastic support wherever he goes.

While Djokovic might have not looked to directly take aim at Nadal with that gesture to the crowd, it could have meant that the Serb does not give much of importance to his rival’s passionate supporters.

Djokovic will go down as the greatest player of all-time in terms of numbers and records, but he will be remembered for making headlines too often, beyond his skills, talent and fitness.

Djokovic unique as compared to other sportspersons of his times

Tennis has been different from other sports in the last 10-15 years largely due to Djokovic’s dominance. The former World No.1 stands out as a player whose legacy is defined by both exceptional skill and polarizing moments.

His image is shaping up to be that of an anti-hero, as his unparalleled achievements may not always align with popularity. While Djokovic’s on-court brilliance is undeniable, his off-court gestures often evoke mixed feelings.

Djokovic produces such moments unlike many others across sports, who achieve greatness and are liked by a large section of their respective sports’ legion of fans.

They turn out to be role models. But in the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s case, there is a thought that he might not be someone worth looking upto due to him being too controversial.