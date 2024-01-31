Nick Kyrgios NOT the Player Most Hated in Australia; Latest $3600 Paycheck of Infamous Compatriot Reveals Why

Nick Kyrgios has a long history of run-ins with tennis administrators in Australia. However, fellow countryman Bernard Tomic’s recent travails show he might be the biggest nemesis of Tennis Australia and not the 2022 Wimbledon finalist. His feud with the governing association cost him a sizeable sum, forcing him to settle for a meagre $3,600 recently.

Advertisement

Kyrgios has long been in the spotlight for his controversies and does not share a good relationship with TA or the Australian Olympic Committee. He recently blasted them once again for not allowing him to play in the 2016 Rio Olympics (Deccan Herald), where he claimed he could have bagged a medal. However, he said he would not represent Australia in the 2024 Paris Olympics even if he were fit. His recent photo with Stefanos Tsitsipas fuelled rumours he could return to his roots and switch to representing Greece.

Regardless, Tomic is seemingly more disliked by the tennis higher-ups in Australia. The 2021 Australian Open was his last Grand Slam main draw appearance. His ranking plummeted as low as World No.825 in late 2022. The former World No.17 has been rebuilding since 2023 and playing in the ATP Challenger and ITF Tours.

Advertisement

On the same day as Jannik Sinner bagged $2.1 million along with his first Grand Slam, Tomic also lifted a title. The Aussie won the M25 Chennai, an ITF event in India, to receive a meagre paycheck of $3,600 USD. He was by far the biggest name in the 32-player singles pool. He additionally received a paltry $100 USD for his first-round loss in doubles.

Having broken into the top 300 by the time the 2023 season ended, Tomic was in contention for a wildcard for the 2024 Australian Open. However, his past issues with Tennis Australia hampered him, as CEO Craig Tiley called him ‘undeserving’ (Daily Mail). Had he received a wildcard, the Aussie would have taken home $81,180 USD even if fell in the first round. Instead, due to the animosity between him and the governing body, he had to settle for over 20 times less.

Nick Kyrgios vs Bernard Tomic: Who has greater net worth and won more prize money?

Kyrgios and Tomic are two players synonymous with hot-headedness in tennis. Both have had their share of tiffs with officials, including the ones governing the sport in Australia. The latter infamously went on a tirade against Tennis Australia officials in 2015, including current CEO Craig Tiley. He alleged a lack of respect, support, and funding for himself and his sister Sara, also a professional player. He was resultantly banned from the country’s Davis Cup team.

Despite such off-field controversies, Bernard Tomic was once touted as a genuine title challenger. Currently, he has four ATP titles to his name, for a career prize money tally of $6,347,095. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is about $4 million.

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, has found more success, albeit nowhere near fulfilling his potential. The 2022 Wimbledon final remains his biggest singles achievement. With seven ATP titles in the bag, he has earned $12,486,696. The former World No.13 has a much bigger net worth of about $8 million. His tendency to grab headlines makes him an attractive prospect for sponsors.