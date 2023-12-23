Ben Shelton Reveals How Roger Federer Has Played a Role in Making His Colleagues Jealous of Him

Feb 28, 2016; Hollywood, CA, USA; (Editors note: Caption Correction) Roger Federer arrives on the red carpet during the 88th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK and Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA after losing to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bursting onto the scene in 2023, Ben Shelton is on his way to becoming the male superstar American tennis has long been yearning for. With his on-court exploits, he received more attention from brands. One company that signed him up was On Running, backed by Roger Federer. The American revealed the funky designs created by the Swiss brand made his peers jealous.

Shelton made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and semifinals of the US Open in 2023. He achieved a career-best rank of World No.15 before ending the season at No.17, nearly 80 places up from his 2022 year-end spot. His fast ascent, combined with his boisterous, headline-making personality, has made him one of the most popular players globally. In the United States on Saturday, he was searched on Google more than the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. This could make him go past them in stardom soon as he grows more into the sport and leaves a stronger impact.

With increased fame came increased endorsement opportunities for Shelton. The Roger Federer-backed On onboarded Shelton in March 2023 as his apparel and footwear sponsor. His flashy outfits on and off the court caught the attention of fans and media. In an official interview with the brand (via On’s official website), he revealed that Federer was one of his fashion inspirations for his ability to pull off great fits in all situations.

“I get style inspiration from different people, other athletes, and Instagram. Roger (Federer) is one of those guys who can do it all. He can do it on the court, he can do it off the court, he can do it at the Met Gala, he can do it at Wimbledon.”

Shelton is currently in Zurich at the headquarters of On to develop his attire for the upcoming season, being very meticulous about his appearance, which must be unique. He said other companies traditionally make only ordinary tennis/athletic apparel. The 21-year-old claimed most of his contemporaries are signed with such brands and hence, they get ‘jealous’ of his unique kits.

“There’s this great tradition and rich history in tennis. A lot of the brands other players are wearing – they don’t make much outside of traditional clothes, so my buddies on tour are definitely jealous of the gradient kit I’ve been wearing. They all want to touch it.”

Roger Federer and Ben Shelton share a close bond as he leads On in America

On Running may be a European company, but the American market is the majority earner for the brand. And in Ben Shelton, they have the perfect vehicle to capitalise on the United States consumer base. The Georgia-born athlete sported On shoes and jerseys during his semi-final campaign in the 2023 US Open.

North America contributes to nearly 67% of On’s total sales, as per Fast Company. Hence, the Swiss brand understandably wants to expand. That they approached Shelton over any other American player shows the marketing potential his brand value holds. As per Sportico, the company estimated revenue from the continent to exceed $1.1 billion in 2023.

Roger Federer closely works with On, owning approximately 3% of the establishment. He was presumable key to the decision to onboard Shelton as the brand’s first male ambassador. Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandez are a couple of big-name players the company sponsors. Federer regards the American youngster very highly, calling him an uncut diamond. The Swiss legend’s father also hailed Shelton as his favourite player (Tennis365), who in turn called Federer his favourite from the Big 3.

Shelton will be seen next at the Brisbane International. Following that, he will attempt to improve upon his results from last year at the Australian Open.