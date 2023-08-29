HomeSearch

Novak Djokovic vs Nikola Jokic: How Much Is Their Net Worth in 2023?

Dhruv Rupani
|Published August 29, 2023

Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles during the third quarter of game five of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is arguably the biggest name in the sporting world who hails from Serbia, with no other sportsperson from the country having captivated audiences in the past like him. Courtesy his popularity, fitness levels and winning mentality, his impact is being felt in other sports as well.

Another superstar who has come out of Serbia since the last 4 years and could very well end up as the Novak Djokovic of NBA is Nikola Jokic. Jokic was part of the 2023 championship winning roster of the Denver Nuggets, playing an integral role in their success. With both Djokovic and Jokic also being good friends, here is how they both stack up when it comes to their career earnings and net worth.

Novak Djokovic net worth in 2023

The Serbian superstar won the first two Grand Slams this year, making 2023 already a memorable and a financially viable year for him as well. From those two titles, Djokovic’s net worth got a boost of $5,071,453. Considering the other tournaments he participated in as well as the Wimbledon 2023 final, he made approximately other $1.9 million. He bagged another $1.03 million for winning the Cincinnati Masters 2023. Djokovic is the most successful player of all-time when it comes to prize money earnings, which stands at $172.28 million at present.

Some of Novak Djokovic’s sponsors include Peugeot, Head, Asics, Hublot, Lacoste, Lemero, NetJets, Ultimate Software Group and Raiffesen Bank. If his car and vehicles collection is considered, it is approximately worth $3.5 million. Djokovic also has houses in some of the biggest cities in the world like Monte Carlo, New York City, Miami, Belgrade, Marbella and Dubai. The Novak Djokovic net worth figure as of July 2023 stood at $220 million according to Evening Standard. 

Nikola Jokic net worth in 2023

Nikola Jokic is already paid $30 million per year as salary by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA as per the contract signed in 2018. Jokic has that advantage as compared to Djokovic, who plays individually and needs to win to earn more on court. From his sponsors, Jokic is believed to be currently earning $20 million annually. Some of those include Nike, Western Union, Somborac, and Panini. While he is guaranteed a minimum of $50 million this year, he could earn more following the 2023 win.

Additionally, he also extended his contract with the Nuggets for the next 5 years, worth $264 million, taking his annual salary above $50 million alone. His overall career earnings from the NBA have made him richer than Novak Djokovic in the first 7 years of his career.

