Alex de Minaur vs Sebastian Korda Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Rotterdam Open First Round Match

Alex de Minaur, seeded fifth, will take on Sebastian Korda in the opening round of the 2024 Rotterdam Open on Tuesday. The SportsRush’s Alex de Minaur vs Sebastian Korda prediction is that the Australian will win in three sets.

Korda is coming off a disappointing Open 13 Provence campaign while De Minaur has not played an official ATP match since the Australian Open. However, the Aussie has displayed great form and consistency in 2024, playing some of his best tennis. He has collected multiple wins over players in the top 10. Korda, meanwhile, has been patchy this year, struggling against higher-ranked names. Hence, the World No.33 will likely not match up to World No.11 De Minaur.

Korda’s powerful serves, strong forehands, and all-out attacking game will, however, pose a threat. While De Minaur is a favourite to win, it won’t be a walk in the park for him. The winner of this tie will face David Goffin in the second round.

What is the Alex de Minaur vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head record?

Korda and De Minaur have faced off twice, bagging one win each. The American won their inaugural meeting in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. De Minaur avenged the defeat in the opening round of the 2022 Paris Masters. Winning their only hardcourt clash gives him an additional advantage for their tie in Rotterdam.

What is the Alex de Minaur vs Sebastian Korda 2024 Rotterdam Open first-round odds?

As per BetMGM, De Minaur is the favourite with odds of 1.48 while Korda is the underdog with 2.60 (at time of writing).

Where and when to watch Alex de Minaur vs Sebastian Korda live?

The fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, not before 2:30 pm local time (8:30 am ET). Tennis TV will live stream the match worldwide, while fans in the USA can also watch it on Tennis Channel.

How will the Rotterdam weather be on Tuesday?

With temperatures around 8°C and high humidity, the weather in the Dutch city is expected to be cloudy and cold at the time of the match.