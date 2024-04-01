Nick Kyrgios Snubs Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Picks Own Match as ‘Greatest of the 2010s Decade’

‘What is the greatest tennis match of the 2010s decade?’ is a question that can scratch the heads of the greatest experts of the game, and yet it would be difficult to settle the debate. When Australian former ‘bad boy’ of tennis Nick Kyrgios took his pick, he didn’t go with any match involving the two players who arguably dominated that decade, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal. Instead, Kyrgios picked a match that was played between him and Roger Federer in 2017.

2017 was a golden comeback year for Federer, where he almost won every major competition, including the Miami Open. However, at the 2017 Miami Open, Nick Kyrgios too looked in dangerously good form. In the semi-final, Kyrgios faced Federer, which turned out to be an out-and-out nail-biting contest.

Federer won the first set 7-6 (11-9), but Kyrgios bounced back to win the next set 7-6 (11-9). In the final set, Federer slipped past Kyrgios by winning 7-6 (7-5). On the rarest of occasions, all 3 sets were tiebreakers.

It was a terrific match, one of the best in the history of the Miami Open, and worthy of being the ‘greatest tennis match of the 2010s decade’. Tennis TV shared a snippet of this match on their Instagram page, they labeled it as a “Miami classic” between Kyrgios and Federer. However, when Kyrgios shared it on his Instagram story, he added a lot more gravity to it.

Kyrgios wrote, “Match of the decade”.

Although Kyrgios may have meant well, this comment can rub off in the wrong way to many. It reinvigorates the age-old notion about Kyrgios that he is full of himself since he chose a match involving him to be the greatest tennis match of the 2010s decade. Some might also say there are plenty of other matches worthy of that designation.

Roger Federer too had some precious words to say about this match after he won. He was in awe of the atmosphere there.

Federer had said, “There was a great match tonight against Kyrgios. What an atmosphere, and yeah, well it was very special.” He also said, “Yeah! 2 matches, 6 tiebreakers,” with a smile.

Federer was referencing the excessive number of tiebreaker matches he played that season. Both his sets against Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round ended in tiebreaks. Federer won both of them 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4). His final set against Tomas Berdych in the quarter-final was also went into tiebreaks.

Most top matches from the 2010s did not involve Nick Kyrgios

While no doubt Kyrgios vs Federer’s 2017 Miami Open semi-final was a great match, several other matches come to memory which can take the mantle. One is the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal match at the 2013 Rogers Cup. It was a 3-set semi-final match, which Nadal ultimately won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2). A

nother is the Federer vs Nadal in the 2011 Madrid Open. Once again a semi-final match, which was won by Nadal. He beat Federer 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the finals.

Juan Martin del Potro vs Milos Raonic from the 2018 Miami Open is the third example worthy of being the greatest tennis match of the 2010s decade. Raonic had won the first set 5-7, but lost the next two sets 6-7 (1-7), 6-7 (3-7), both in tiebreakers.

Some fabulous matches from Grand Slams also find a place at the top spot. The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal at the 2017 Australian Open final will forever hold a special place in fans’ hearts. It was Federer’s comeback year, and fans got to witness tennis’ greatest rivalry in the finals of a Majors. The match too was interesting, providing a see-saw contest that ran for 5 sets. In the end, Federer won it 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Another Australian Open final that finds a worthy mention is the 2022 AO Open final between Nadal and Daniil Medvedev. This match will be special for how Nadal stole the win from Medvedev’s clutches. Nadal had lost the first two sets and was on the verge of winning the 3rd. He eventually won the match 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

A discussion about the greatest tennis match of the 2010s decade won’t be complete without mentioning one of the greatest Wimbledon matches ever played. It took place at the start of the last decade i.e. in 2010 at Wimbledon. John Isner and Nicolas Mahut played in the 2010 Wimbledon final, where the first four sets were evenly split at 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-3) between Isner-Mahut. For the final and decider set, the score was 70-68 with Isner winning the match. The final set lasted 8 hours and 11 minutes, and the total match lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes. It remains the longest match in the history of the sport.