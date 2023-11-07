Has Nick Kyrgios Shed his Bad Boy Image? Australian Star Impresses Fans with Video Featuring Novak Djokovic

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia yells to his player’s box after losing a game in the third set to Karen Khachanov (not pictured) on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios is all set for a return to professional tennis after missing out on most of the 2023 season. Kyrgios has suffered from knee and wrist injuries in recent times. Many tennis fans seem to be missing the Australian maverick and his latest social media post has certainly been noticed to a huge extent.

The post comprises a video of a point played between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2022 finals. The point was eventually won by Kyrgios, who was able to outfox Djokovic despite the Serb making him run towards the net to negate the Australian’s baseline play. Djokovic was dominant for most of the point but Kyrgios used his athleticism to cover up well.

Eventually, Novak Djokovic won the final but Nick Kyrgios entertained many with his talent and unique brand of tennis on the day to take the match up to 4 sets. Interestingly, that has been his best Grand Slam performance to date so far. The video was also interesting as Kyrgios pointed out himself and Djokovic both with arrows of their nicknames and at the beginning, he asked fans to ‘Wait for it’, giving a small glimpse of the point he won.

Nick Kyrgios will have the Australian Open 2024 as his next assignment and might play for host nation Australia in the United Cup prior to that. Kyrgios might also look to participate in the Adelaide ATP 250 tournament prior to the Grand Slam to gain some much-needed match practice ahead of the tournament. An official update is awaited from the player about the same. But for the time being, fans seem to be enjoying Kyrgios being active on social media.

When Nick Kyrgios picked Novak Djokovic over Rafael Nadal

Earlier in his career, Nick Kyrgios was known for his animosity towards Novak Djokovic and the feelings were pretty much the same from the Serbian legend. Kyrgios correctly mentioned in an interview this year that he is one of the few players to have beaten Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal multiple times. Now, the Australian is generous to admit that Djokovic indeed is the GOAT of tennis due to his achievements and admires his mental fortitude to handle tough situations on and off the court.

Initially, Nick Kyrgios believed that Roger Federer was the best ever. However, with Djokovic’s rise, Kyrgios acknowledges at least that Federer was his toughest competitor who reminds him of Michael Jordan for his massive impact on the sport. When it comes to Rafael Nadal, the Australian in recent years has warmed up to him slightly by realising his greatness. And yet, in his dictionary, Nadal comes third to Djokovic and Federer as according to Kyrgios, he has beaten the Spaniard more than the other two.