5 Incredible Points Novak Djokovic Lost to Andy Murray at Miami Open Over The Years

Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray has been a clash for the ages. Despite not being a part of the Big Three, Andy Murray has provided the exact stature, grit, and competitive spirit required to match up with someone like Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, or Roger Federer. He has played 36 matches with Djokovic in his career, and although he only won 11 and lost 25 of them, there was an even-keel fight on many occasions.

At the Miami Open, the duo met 5 times against each other, with Djokovic winning 4 of those encounters and Murray only once. Yet, every match point of every game has been a thrilling encounter. Here are 5 such match points between them in Miami which will go down in history as some of the best of all time.

Murray’s stunning ‘volley at the Miami Open 2015 final

This was the 2015 Miami Open final and the game had just begun. Novak Djokovic takes the first point of the first set and gets the ball rolling. Without long, Murray advances and earns his first point. But it was his second point that earned the laurel. After a bit of a rally, Djokovic lobbed the ball in the air and Murray just waited. The Brit had all the time in the world to strike a volley and earn the easiest point he ever could.

Overall, it didn’t help much since Djokovic won that set 7-6 (7-4). He lost the next set 4-6 but won the last one 6-0. Djokovic won the Miami Open in 2015.

Andy Murray had super ‘court coverage’ in the Miami Open 2015 final

At that same 2015 Miami Open final, the score was 3-2 on Djokovic’s side. Around that time, Andy Murray secured a stunning point. Once again a rally was ensuing, just when Djokovic got the upper hand. However, Murray covered the entire court on his side and provided one of the best lob shots to snatch that point from him. It was athleticism at its best.

At the Miami Open 2014 quarter-final, Andy Murray produces magical shot against Novak Djokovic

At the 2014 Miami Open quarter-final, it was 2-1 in the first set in favor of Novak Djokovic. Each player was at 40-40 in that game when an incredible rally began. As usual, Djokovic was taking the upper hand and eventually played a shot that was next-to-impossible for Murray to receive.

Not only did Murray reach there, but he hit it back with utmost disdain. From a nowhere position, Andy Murray hit a shot back at Novak Djokovic, that was unplayable. Djokovic won that match 7-5, 6-3 eventually.

Murray surprises Djokovic with another stunner at Miami Open 2014

It was the same 2014 Miami Open quarter-final, and the game was 4-4 in the first set. Novak Djokovic served the ball hard at Murray and the Brit returned it. That went on for a while before Djokovic entices Murray to get closer to the net with a slower shot.

Murray ran down to the line of the ball and smashed it hard at an angle right of Djokovic. The speed and distance of that shot meant Djokovic was never reaching there. Thus, Murray earned that point.

Murray scored ‘impossible’ point against Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open 2014

The first set of the Miami Open 2014 went to Djokovic, who won it 7-5. It was the second set and Djokovic was ahead at 2-1, with Murray at an ‘Advantage’. At that time, Djokovic played a shot, for which Murray had to step out of the court to reach it.

It was surely going to be a Djokovic point, when the Brit reached the ball and played one of the best lob shots ever, to secure the point. Even Djokovic applauded after that incredible point-steal by Murray.