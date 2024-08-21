Nick Kyrgios Spices Up Hype For US Open Fan Week Match Against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

Sept 4, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia after beating Daniil Medvedev on day seven of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios once again took the internet by storm with his unfiltered and candid personality. This time, he jokingly took a dig at Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, giving yet another glimpse of his ‘kiddish’ nature.

As a part of the fan week events, the IHG hotels and resorts are organizing a mixed madness event that features 4 mixed doubles teams; Ben Shelton & Coco Gauff, Nick Kyrgios & Naomi Osaka, Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa and Taylor Fritz & Aryna Sabalenka.

Challenging the pair of Stefanos & Paula, Kyrgios took to his Instagram stories and jokingly commented that it was ‘easy’ to contest against them. “@paulbadosa & @stefanostsitsipas98 easyyyyy match,” commented Kyrgios while reposting a fan’s story sharing the four teams of the much anticipated ‘doubles madness’ contest.

The entire event promises to be epic as a few of the best players in the world will appear on the court to entertain fans with some of the best exhibition tennis they have seen before they dive into the competitive phase of the US Open next week.

At the same time, it is expected that Nick Kyrgios will mark his return to the court during the US Open this year. Though the Australian hasn’t given any confirmation on the same, he hinted at his comeback during a practice session with Novak at the All England Club.

As per Novak, after hitting a good serve, Kyrgios told him that he might return to the US Open. “He hit a really good serve, and he said, Well, I might come back at the US Open.’ So I don’t know if he was joking about it or not. But let me tell you, he’s hitting the ball as good as ever, really,” said Novak after winning the Wimbledon semi-final against Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Kyrgios hasn’t played a professional tennis game since June 2023 while his last grand slam appearance was at the US Open in 2022 where his campaign ended after losing the quarterfinal. Consequently, fans are excited to watch the Australian grace the court again and spread his magic.