Nick Kyrgios Wins Novak Djokovic’s Approval For Hitting Back at Critics Calling Him ‘Lucky’

Jul 10, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (L) talks with Nick Kyrgios (R) after winning his men s singles final on Centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The tennis community received some pleasant news on Friday. Nick Kyrgios, who was inactive on the ATP Tour for most of the past two years, will return to professional tennis. This news was also followed by an Instagram post that Kyrgios dedicated to the detractors calling him “lucky.”

The Aussie star shared seven photographs from what appeared to be a practice session at the Pat Rafter Stadium in Brisbane.

The former World No.13 also chose to silence his critics who doubted his return after sustaining many injuries. And Novak Djokovic, who has often had to deal with his fair share of naysayers, approved this move with a like.

“Don’t call me lucky……I failed more times than you TRIED,” Kyrgios wrote.

This social media activity also seems to be an interesting way for the 29-year-old to announce his return to the ATP Tour by participating in the Brisbane International later in December.

Kyrgios is excited to play in one of his “favorite tournaments”

Nick Kyrgios is set to participate in the World Tennis League exhibition event in December. However, participation in the Brisbane International will mark his return to the ATP Tour.

After details of this news were revealed, the Wimbledon 2022 finalist looked back at a tedious two-year-long rehab process.

“It has been a long journey of recovery to be where I am today… I am feeling fit and healthy, and I am excited for my return to tennis following some time out of the sport,” Kyrgios said.

Additionally, he loves the idea of returning to action at one of his favorite tournaments on tour.

“One of the goals I had set was to be able to play during the Aussie summer so I am excited that I get to start in Brisbane, which is one of my favourite tournaments,” he added.

Kyrgios might not lift the trophy in the ATP 250 event. But even if the Canberra native performs at a high level, he will fancy his chances to make a deep run in the subsequent Australian Open 2025 tournament.