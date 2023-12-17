"Not a Good Example for Children, But...": Patrick Mouratoglou Offers Well-Thought Out Psychology Behind Breaking rackets But Gets Slammed by Fans

Sep 4, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Marin Cilic of Croatia breaks his racquet after losing the first set in a tie-breaker against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan (not pictured) on day five of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mouratoglou often posts his opinion on his social media and the French coach is famous for his controversial opinions and is never afraid to share them. Mouratoglou has coached tennis star Serena Williams in the past and has great knowledge about the game. The Frenchman often gives his opinion on Novak Djokovic and the current generation of players.

Advertisement

Now, Mouratoglou has given his opinion on the players that smash racquets. The Frenchman feels that players break the racquets to let out their frustration. He further added that some players like to be hated by the crowd to get the best out of them. Mouratoglou agrees that breaking racquets is not a good image for young kids but players need to do it sometimes to win.

“I think players who say that they regret having broken a racket, don’t regret having won, and feel they had to do it. Breaking the racket, making a motion with a lot of power, can take the stress away, I bring anger. They wish there would be another away than breaking the racket, it costs money, it’s not a good image, not a good example for children, but they are huge competitors, they need to win. They need to be hated to raise their level of play.”

Advertisement

This opinion by the French coach has led to some backlash from the tennis fans. The fans took to social media to voice their opinion about the same. Some people felt that breaking racquets is a quality of a ‘spoilt brat’ while others cited to Rafael Nadal as an example of a champion player who has never broken a racquet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/status/1736036819198689552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/krishnait27/status/1736048321452474614?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Mrey55/status/1736039132055441696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LOLANA/status/1736062232977355145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dragus618/status/1736059759093022784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FlavioBertolin8/status/1736102454075245043?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/erincowgill/status/1736095984621400294?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pratiknows11/status/1736349017402122319?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/vale_y_que/status/1736092170283524228?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

From Roger Federer to Novak Djokovic, tennis stars who have broken their racquets

Tennis stars are often in the spotlight for breaking racquets. Be it to motivate themselves or expel their anger, it is something that has happened for decades. Iconic players such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have been a part of this too.

Roger Federer famously broke his racquet in anger during his match against Djokovic at Miami in 2009. The Swiss star missed a forehand in the final set and let out his frustration. The crowd booed Federer who went on to lose the semi-final against the Serbian.

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios are famous for breaking racquets on court. The Serbian wears his heart on his sleeves and often reacts angrily on court. Recently in the Wimbledon final 2023, Djokovic broke his racquet after Carlos Alcaraz broke him in the final set. The Serbian later admitted that it was due to frustration.