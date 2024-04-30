Ian Garry’s UFC 303 Main Card Picks Draws Criticism from Fans for Placing Himself Above Big Names: “Be Realistic”

The UFC CEO Dana White and Hunter Campbell are the ones who currently deal with the UFC’s matchmaking process. White often seeks help from others like Mick Maynard for the same as well. But the famed UFC welterweight, Ian Machado Garry, recently lent his helping hand to White regarding fixing the fights in the main card of UFC 303. Well, Garry may have managed to select a few barnburners for the card. But the fans bashed the Irishman in the comments section of the ‘Championship Rounds’ video after he selected an ambiguous co-main event for the night.

Garry’s efforts aren’t expected to help the UFC authorities in reality as Dana White and Co. have already fixed the fight card for UFC 303. It will feature the UFC icon Conor McGregor’s much-awaited return to the octagon as the main event. This is probably why Garry felt that the co-main event should also feature an Irish fighter.

The video and the caption to ‘Championship Rounds’s’ post revealed that the 26-year-old had booked himself against the former UFC interim welterweight champ, Colby Covington, for the co-main event of UFC 303. The caption read,

“Ian Garry plays matchmaker and builds his dream main-card for #UFC303 Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Ian Garry vs Colby Covington

Charles Oliveira vs Max Holloway

Diego Lopez vs Yair Rodriguez

Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs Gunnar Nelson”

Well, it won’t be wrong to say that Garry managed to put together an enthralling card with multiple stars on it. But several fans made it apparent that they weren’t buying Garry’s idea of putting himself in the co-main event of the UFC 303.

One such fan wrote, “At least be realistic bud.”

Another one accused Garry, “Bro is on drugs.”

One more fan presented a similar thought writing, “Never let Machado cook again.”

Another fan clarified the reason to diss ‘The Future’, mentioning, “Why on earth would he be the co-main, if Max and Charles are on the card.”

Well, Garry seems to have neglected reality and chosen Covington as his next rival. This is because a look at the entire situation will reveal that the 26-year-old Irish wouldn’t get a shot at ‘Chaos’ just because he wants to. Interestingly, there’s a challenge associated with it.

Ian Garry vs. Colby Covington? Not until stipulations are fulfilled

The feud between ‘The Future’ and ‘Chaos’ had been gaining massive attention from the UFC community. Garry was always eager for a fight against Covington. But the latter pointed out that he needs some conditions fulfilled since he would have to fight a lower-ranked rival, which won’t be beneficial for him. This is why the former UFC interim welterweight champ kept forward “three stipulations” that Garry would have to follow to get a fight against him.

‘Chaos’ also revealed the three stipulations in one of his Instagram uploads. As per Covington, ‘The Future’ needed to turn on the ‘comment’ option of his Instagram profile, which he had disabled earlier.

Next, Garry’s wife, Layla, needed to convince Covington and make him believe that the fight needed to happen. ‘Chaos’ also stated that Layla had to appear as a model for one of Covington’s ‘Mybookie.com’ promos.

Well, it doesn’t look like Garry has fulfilled any of these stipulations given by Covington. This is why his desired fight against ‘Chaos’ Covington looks even more farfetched as of now.