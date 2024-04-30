Logan Paul’s WWE Raw Appearance with NFL Star Patrick Mahomes and IShowSpeed Leaves Fans Baffled: “Most Random Group”

Logan Paul’s entourage at the WWE Draft was something no one could have seen coming. The WWE US Champion brought NFL star Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and content creator IShowSpeed to the event. ‘The Maverick’ has become an integral part of the WWE over the past few months and his hydration company PRIME has also made big moves during this time. His entourage for the event was a PRIME-sponsored entourage.

However, fans on X could not understand how the trio ever got together. They roasted the trio and compared them to characters from games such as GTA. One fan loved the link-up and had this to say,

“Gotta be the weirdest collection of people gathered and I love it!”

One user called the trio weird,

“They look weird”

Another fan thought it was the most random link-up that he could ever think of, WWE, social media, and NFL. The comment read,

“The most random linkup you can think of”

One user put the moment into Top 10 most random crossovers of all time list. The tweet read,

“top 10 most random crossovers of all time”

Another fan hilariously compared Logan Paul’s entourage to an open GTA server saying,

“When you set your GTA Online Heist mission server to open party:”

One user could not fathom how such a ‘random’ group of people got together. The comment read,

“What a random group of people lmao”

Yet another user compared the scene to a video game saying,

“When all your created characters are in the cutscene at once.”

Another user spoke about how Logan Paul’s group looks like the kind to meet in school during detention. The tweet read,

“This group looks like they all met in after school detention”

Well, the obvious explanation to Logan Paul’s company is that he is promoting his drink. Both Patrick Mahomes and IShowSpeed are sponsored by PRIME and getting eyes on them during the WWE Raw event would do a world of good for their publicity.

The US Champion had both Mahomes and Speed with him when he walked out at the event. He even used Mahomes’ Super Bowl rings during his fights.

IShowSpeed barking and Patrick Mahomes with his Super Bowl Rings: Logan Paul knows how to entertain

Logan Paul keeps bringing famous content creators and athletes to his events and the clips always tend to go viral. Surely, ‘The Maverick’ seems to always know what the crowd wants.

In his latest stint, he brought out IShowSpeed for the second time in WWE. This time around, the content creator was not dressed as a Prime Mascot. Instead, he barked at people while accompanying Paul during his walk out.

The WWE Raw event took place in Kansas City. So it only made sense to bring out the city’s hero, Patrick Mahomes. Logan Paul knew that the crowd would give a huge reception to the 3x NFL Champion.

Later on in his match, Paul used Mahomes’ NFL Championship rings to try to KO his opponent in the ring. However, it all went wrong when he ended up punching JD McDonagh instead. Nonetheless, Paul looked like his usual charismatic self throughout the segment and delivered some ‘PRIME’ time entertainment to the crowd.