Patrick Mahomes Makes a Telling Statement After Travis Kelce Signs New Contract With the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, who won the second consecutive SuperBowl for his team this year and aims for a three-peat in 2024, is a master at keeping his weapons around. Following Travis Kelce’s new contract extension with the Chiefs, the ruling SB champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement and support for his teammate.

Advertisement

In a significant move, to seal the deal for their upcoming season, Kelce became the highest-paid tight end in the NFL with a new 2-year contract extension. The deal, negotiated by his long-time agent Mike Simon of Milk & Honey Sports, materialized into a better deal for the Chiefs’ core player. But, Patrick Mahomes known for his chemistry with Kelce on the field, didn’t let the extension go without his flavorful shoutout.

“I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce” wrote Mahomes in a telling tweet.

The tweet garnered attention from the Chiefs QB‘s fans and Chiefs supporters alike, with many expressing excitement for Mahomes’ loyalty to his teammate.

Some hilarious reactions also made the cut, celebrating Kelce’s personal achievement.

The extension in question is reportedly worth $34.25 million over two years, giving him an average salary of $17.25 million per year. Moreover, the final numbers steal the title from Darren Waller of the New York Giants who makes just under Kelce with a $17 million final number. Though Travis Kelce’s status saw an upgrade, the question of Mahomes’ participation in keeping his core intact still looms large.

Patrick Mahomes Continues Legacy of Loyalty as Travis Kelce Secures New Deal

A move that was reminiscent of Tom Brady‘s tenure with the New England Patriots, made Patrick Mahomes demonstrate his commitment to his team by restructuring his contract. His selfless act freed up an additional $21.6 million in salary cap space for his teammates, allowing them to make strategic moves during the offseason.

Mahomes became the highest-paid NFL player with a record-setting contract in 2020, but his priorities have been straight, meant to help his team succeed. The latest restructuring was in February this year and also helped the Chiefs raise Travis Kelce to the top-paid tight end level in the NFL.

With Patrick Mahomes leading the charge and Travis Kelce bringing his talent and business with his relationship to the table, the Chiefs’ latest step brings them closer to their quarterback’s vision- a historic three-peat in the league.