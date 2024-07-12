mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic’s 66-Year-Old Physiotherapist Reveals How the Serb Miraculously Recovered For Wimbledon 2024

Rishika Singh
Published

Jul 8, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot during his match against Holger Rune of Denmark (not shown) on day eight of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic scripted one of the most miraculous stories in sports by recovering from a knee injury in less than four weeks to compete at Wimbledon. The Serb’s rapid recovery has left many wondering about its authenticity and the secret behind his swift comeback.

This injury occurred in the fourth round of the French Open, leading him to withdraw from the tournament. However, he made an incredible comeback just in time for Wimbledon, hoping to add another Grand Slam to his collection.

Djokovic found a physiotherapist from France, Jean-Georges Cellier, who is known for working with top athletes from other sports, including soccer.

The Frenchman revealed that Djokovic’s willpower surpasses any athlete he has treated, giving a lot of credit to Djokovic for his recovery. “Novak’s determination is unmatched”, the physiotherapist stated, highlighting the athlete’s mental and physical strength.

The physiotherapist canceled his work commitment in Morocco at the last minute to respond to Djokovic’s urgent call for help.

“Novak’s urgency and goodwill compelled me to assist”, the Frenchman explained, showcasing the dedication involved in Djokovic’s recovery process.

Djokovic’s Miraculous Recovery: A Testament to Willpower and Resilience

Djokovic’s upcoming semifinal match is highly anticipated as he prepares to face Lorenzo Musetti. Fans and players alike have praised Musetti’s performance in this tournament. His match against Taylor Fritz showcased his true abilities as a player, heightening the anticipation for the semifinal even more.

Fans in the US can watch the live stream on ESPN, while those in the UK can tune in on BBC Sport. The match will take place on Centre Court on Friday, with specific timings to be announced closer to the day.

Djokovic’s fitness and ability to recover from injuries are key reasons he remains a formidable threat in any tournament at the age of 37. This resilience has enabled him to surpass Federer and Nadal in the record books. Even Federer recently expressed disbelief that Djokovic could compete at Wimbledon after such an injury.

