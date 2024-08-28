Novak Djokovic Connection Strengthens Juncheng Shang’s Case to be the US Open Dark Horse

Novak Djokovic’s fitness has made a huge difference between him and his competitors when it comes to still being amongst the top players in the world and winning 24 Grand Slams. The man who was largely responsible for making Djokovic so athletic, Marco Panichi has joined hands with Chinese tennis player Juncheng Shang and their picture from the US Open has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, Shang and Panichi have been working with each other since the last 2 weeks. An image of Shang’s team surfaced on social media, in which Panichi can be seen sitting alongside the Chinese youngster.

Djokovic’s ex-fitness coach Marco Panichi has joined Shang Juncheng’s team. #USOpen2024 is the 2nd week they work together. They are enjoying a great start, as Jerry defeated no. 27 seed Bublik in 5 sets today for his first US Open win, in which he showed great…fitness. pic.twitter.com/r9gDdQGNWf — Bendou Zhang (@BendouZhang) August 27, 2024

The result of Panichi’s impact on Shang was seen during the latter’s first-round match against Alexander Bublik. Shang won a thrilling 5-setter against the Kazakhstan No.1, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in which his fitness was tested but the Chinaman passed with flying colors. His agility was noticed by many.

The Panichi effect on Djokovic was huge as the Italian worked with the former World No.1 for 7 years until the start of this season. After Panichi came in, the Serb won as many 13 Grand Slams.

However, the two parted ways in April this year, shortly after the Serb had let go of his training coach as well. However, the former World No.1 accepted that the Italian played a huge role in making him the ‘best possible player and person.’

Announcing the decision to part with Panichi, Djokovic wrote on his social media:

“What amazing years of collaboration we’ve had. We reached the summit, won titles, broke records. But most of all, I have enjoyed our most ‘ordinary’ days of training in and out of the gym. “(Thank you) for all the energy, effort and time you invested in making me the best possible player and person I can be. Much love.”

Shang’s first win in New York has left everyone utterly impressed and with this, he has raised everybody’s expectations as well. Everybody’s eyes will now be on this new emerging star who could prove to be a dark horse at the tournament this year. Shang will next play Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena in the second round on Wednesday morning, not before 1.30 PM ET on Court 13.