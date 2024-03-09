All About Novak Djokovic’s Trainer, Marco Panichi And His Methods To Make 24-Time Grand Slam Champion Fittest

Novak Djokovic’s exemplary fitness levels allow him to dominate tennis even at 36. While he may make it look easy, it is anything but. It requires a dedicated team, that also includes renowned trainer Marco Panichi.

The Italian has been with Djokovic since 2019, having also briefly worked together in 2018. The Serb was 32 when this association began, and he has won 10 Grand Slam titles since then. His trophy cabinet has vastly expanded as he finished as the Year-End No.1 thrice in these five years.

Marco Panichi joined Novak Djokovic’s team with a glittering resume. He was a successful athlete himself, a two-time national champion in Long Jump in Italy. After graduating with a degree in Sport Coaching and Sport Psychology at NSU University, in Florida, USA, he started with tennis academies like IMG and Sanchez-Casal. He moved on to work with the tennis federations of countries like Italy, China, Germany, and Israel. As per CoachTube, he also has a Doctorate in physical preparation and biomechanics.

Individually, Panichi has worked with players like Philipp Kohlschreiber, Ivo Karlovic, Fabio Fognini, Li Na, and more. He specialises in high-level motor preparation training. This means he is the main reason behind Djokovic’s incredible movement and court coverage. His official role in the World No.1’s team is that of being his strength and conditioning coach.

Panichi fine-tuned Djokovic’s training regimen to include yoga or tai chi as well. The ATP icon engages in heavy-duty match practice on all working days, ensuring peak fitness on the court. The Italian trainer also specialises in injury prevention, something that is vital for Djokovic, especially with his advancing years. He ensures every crucial body part of his client gets sufficient exercise and attention to keep him in top shape.

Marco Panichi offers Novak Djokovic’s training tips but warns others from trying to copy him

Panichi, in a tie-up with Top Level Tennis, is offering amateur players and coaches an insight into how his top pupils train. He has released a bunch of videos with detailed workout plans on their YouTube Channel. Players who are interested in getting further detailed tips and formulas for maintaining fitness and preventing injuries can also avail of a paid video course. For $39.99, they will receive 10 exclusive videos featuring the trainer’s best plans and direct instructions. Further details are available on the Top Level Tennis website.

However, Marco Panichi cautioned fans and other players about trying to achieve Novak Djokovic’s fitness levels or train as intensely as him. Calling the Serb a ‘genetic phenomenon’, he said Djokovic can do everything, but not everyone can do what he does (Tennis World USA).

“Nole is genetically a phenomenon. One capable of doing everything with simplicity and consistency, but also capable of doing things that others are prevented from doing. It can’t always be copied.”

Panichi’s next assignment is to keep Djokovic in top shape during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, his first tournament after the Australian Open.