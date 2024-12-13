mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic Creates Social Media Record for Tennis on X After Rafael Nadal’s Retirement

Advait Jajodia
Published

Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the net with Novak Djokovic (SRB) after their match on day 10 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros.

May 31, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) (R) at the net with Novak Djokovic (SRB) after their match on day 10 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Novak Djokovic leads all active players in on-court achievements, but with Rafael Nadal’s retirement, he will also hold a specific off-court record. The Serbian superstar now has the most followers on X out of all the current players on the tour.

Nadal had the strongest social presence in the tennis community with 15.4 million followers on X. That throne has now gone to Djokovic (9.3 million).

The fact that the Belgrade native has more followers on X than all other active players on the Tour combined makes this achievement even more impressive.

There is a huge gap between Djokovic and the players trailing him on this list – Stan Wawrinka (1.6 million), Kei Nishikori (961k), Carlos Alcaraz (839k), Gael Monfils (776k), and Nick Kyrgios (648k).

Even though this record seems impressive, not everyone on social media is feeling the same way about it.

Social media users react to Djokovic’s latest record

Pavvy G, widely known for being a Novak Djokovic superfan, was the one who posted this stat on X. Unfortunately, fans did not appear to be as excited as he was.

While some users appreciated this stat, a lot of them did not. Many pointed out that Djokovic has the most followers because he has been on tour the longest.

Even though Djokovic did not win a trophy in 2024, he has amassed a large following because of the titles he’s won over the years. This record shows the 24-time Grand Slam winner’s immense popularity and connection with fans over the past two decades.

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

